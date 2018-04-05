Vanessa Hudgens Leaves Little To The Imagination In Revealing Black Swimsuit

Hudgens sexy throwback comes after her work on Lin-Manuel Miranda's critically acclaimed musical, 'In The Heights.'

Vanessa Hudgens is feeling good about herself these days. The High School Musical star just shared a saucy pic of herself wearing a revealing black swimsuit on social media. Hudgens sexy throwback comes after her work on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s critically acclaimed musical, In The Heights.

According to Daily Mail, Hudgens left little to the imagination as she rocked a low-cut swimsuit in the photo, showing off plenty of side boob and cleavage. Hudgens posed in a director’s chair and sat with her legs crossed in the smoldering pic.

She completed her look by wearing her hair up and donning silver earrings. We don’t know what inspired the post, but Hudgens was clearly in a good mood when she shared it on Instagram.

Hudgens’ post comes after a successful month on the stage. The actress played a part in Vanessa in Miranda’s award winning musical and did not disappoint. Hudgens took to the stage as Vanessa, a young girl who dreams of making it out of her small town.

The musical was originally showcased back in 2008 and took home one Grammy and two Tony Awards after appearing on Broadway. Miranda, of course, is well known for his Broadway hit, Hamilton. Hudgens was part of the show — which ran at the Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theater — through late March.

Apart from her return to the stage, Hudgens is working on a few movie projects in 2018. The actress is set to play a role in Peter Segal’s Second Act, which also stars Jennifer Lopez, Milo Ventimiglia, and Leah Remini, as well as Dog Days, a Ken Marino film starring Nina Dobrev, Eva Longoria, and Finn Wolfhard.

Hudgens, of course, is also gearing up for another season of So You Think You Can Dance, which will mark her second outing as a judge.

“I know what it feels like to start from nowhere. I grew up without a lot, and had to work my way up there,” Hudgens recently shared. “At the end of the day, it did come down to my hard work and perseverance, but also someone giving me a chance. The fact that I get to be a person to give these guys a chance, well, my heart kinda melts.”

When it comes to her romantic life, things are still going strong between Hudgens and her longtime boyfriend Austin Butler. Hudgens shared a photo of a diamond ring a few months back, sparking rumors that she and Butler are getting ready to tie the knot.

Today’s desk @danceonfox A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Mar 28, 2018 at 10:53pm PDT

Hudgens later denied the wedding rumors and revealed that the engagement talk did not put extra pressure on her romance. That doesn’t mean Hudgens and Butler will never get married, but it sounds like they are in a good place at the moment.

Fans can watch Vanessa Hudgens in action when Season 15 of So You Think You Can Dance premieres June 4 on Fox.