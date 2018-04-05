'Town & Country' reports that the two go months without talking, and things are 'awkward.'

Tiffany Trump is often mentioned on late-night talk shows as the outcast Trump, but now sources closer to Donald and Tiffany Trump are calling their relationship strained and awkward. Tiffany Trump was the only adult child of Donald Trump not on the Trump transition team, and though she attends school in Washington, D.C., at Georgetown Law School, Tiffany Trump is rarely seen in the company of Donald and Melania Trump at the White House or down in Florida at Mar-a-Lago.

Friends of Tiffany Trump have commented that her relationship with Donald Trump is not as close as his relationship with Ivanka Trump, his sons Donald Jr. and Eric, or even his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, reports Town & Country. Much was made of photos taken of Donald and Tiffany Trump over the Easter holiday, but even then, Tiffany Trump seems to be keeping her distance from Donald Trump.

And friends of Tiffany Trump say that her half-siblings and stepmother Melania Trump also make her feel like an outsider and not a member of the Trump inner circle.

“Since the inauguration, Tiffany and her father have sometimes gone for months without speaking and she went a very long time without seeing him. The last time she was at a family function with him, it was awkward for her and she didn’t feel totally welcome.”

Tiffany Trump is the only child of Donald Trump and Marla Maples from a relationship that had a rocky start and a brief tenure. The connection between Tiffany Trump and her older half-siblings is said to be friendly now, but that wasn’t always the case. A tape has surfaced of a 2005 Howard Stern Show interview that had Donald Trump saying that Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. would be happy to push Tiffany Trump out of the picture, as she was cutting into their inheritance, reports T&C.

Donald Trump told Stern a third person story about older children concerned that with each new child, there is 20 percent less money to go around.

“I have a friend who is also like a very rich guy. And he said how his children hate the new children coming along and everything else; I said, ‘Yeah, because every time you have a child, it’s 20 percent less to the people [inaudible].'”

Howard Stern then asked Donald Trump if Ivanka and Don Jr. were trying to “bump off a child.”

Trump asked him, “Tiffany?”

Stern asked if there was any truth to that rumor, and Donald Trump said yes.

On a phone call after the election to Fox & Friends, Donald Trump awkwardly compared his children.

“I’m very proud of my children. I mean, I’m just looking at them right now as an example… but I’m very proud ’cause Don and Eric and Ivanka and, you know, to a lesser extent ’cause she just got out of school, out of college, but, uh, Tiffany, who’s also been so terrific. I mean, they work so hard.”

Tiffany Trump has also been seen on social media supporting #MarchForOurLives and gun control, particularly the posts of brother-in-law Jared Kushner’s brother Joshua Kushner, and his girlfriend, model Karlie Kloss, who turned out for the march in D.C. and made a sizeable financial donation to the cause.

Tiffany Trump reportedly calls herself a feminist and “liked” an album on Instagram that suggests that the midterm election would be bad for the Republican party.