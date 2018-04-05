Melania Left Donald Trump, Mar-A-Lago For His 1998 Affair With Kara Young, Says ‘The Trump White House’ Author

Model Kara Young allegedly came between Melania and Donald Trump in 1998, causing Melania to leave Donald and Mar-a-Lago until he won her back, writes Ronald Kessler.

Donald Trump has made no secret about the time he dated Kara Young, a biracial model who was the subject of an on-air argument in 2001 on Howard Stern’s radio show between Trump and A.J. Benza, as reported by the Inquisitr. Kara’s name is once again resurfacing in 2018, in relation to Trump’s name, after an author has alleged that Kara’s involvement with Trump caused trouble in his relationship with then-girlfriend Melania Knauss.

According to WSLS 10 News, Ronald Kessler, author of The Trump White House: Changing the Rules of the Game, writes in his new book that Melania left Donald in 1998 because of Kara. The writer shares a story that claims Melania had already moved into Trump’s famous Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, with her clothes inside the estate and everything at that point, even though the couple had only been seeing each other a few months at the time.

However, the former Washington Post reporter claims that Donald and Melania’s close relationship was fractured when Trump allegedly got back together with Kara and Melania found out about the rekindled affair.

As a result, Melania had her clothes moved out of Mar-a-Lago and broke up with Donald. Kessler writes that the revelation caused Melania to walk away from Trump’s riches, forcing Donald to win Melania back a short while later. According to the author, Melania’s break-up with Trump only lasted seven days.

Trump used the "like a dog"construction to gloat in 2001 about stealing Kara Young https://t.co/EsAOPNG4JV — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 17, 2017

“She found out that Trump had seen Kara Young, a former model he dated, and she broke up with him. She didn’t care about the billions. She said goodbye. She ordered her clothes sent from Mar-a-Lago. A week later, he wooed her back and she sent her clothes back to Mar-a-Lago,” Kessler wrote.

Kessler claims that even though Melania was willing to walk away from Trump 20 years ago over allegations of cheating, that doesn’t mean that the first lady will necessarily divorce her husband all these years later.

Amid all the allegations of cheating that have surrounded President Trump, it doesn’t mean that the alleged adulterous affairs with Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal will cause the death knell of Trump’s marriage. Kessler believes that the first couple’s marriage will last.