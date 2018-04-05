‘RHONY’ Star LuAnn De Lesseps Shocking Weight Loss As She Reveals She Used To Have 7 Drinks A Day

Now that she has gone to treatment and given up drinking and smoking – plus starting yoga and meditation – she has lost weight and looks better than ever.

After her Christmas Eve arrest for drunk and disorderly conduct and resisting an officer with violence, Real Housewives of New York star LuAnn de Lesseps went to rehab and quit drinking – and she is looking better than ever because of it. The Countess has lost eight pounds since getting sober, and it turns out, the arrest was just the wake-up call she needed.

People is reporting that de Lesseps has admitted that she was drinking seven drinks a day before her run-in with the police in Palm Beach, Florida last December.

“I would start with a martini, and maybe have two martinis, and then get into the wine at dinner,” said de Lesseps. “Then I’d have a little bit of vodka soda going out.”

But, at some point, the 52-year-old says that the alcohol stopped numbing the pain. She admitted that she would have a hair of the dog drink the next day, and then drink more. But, it didn’t feel good, and it stopped working for her.

Now that she has gone to treatment and given up drinking and smoking – plus starting yoga and meditation – she has lost weight, and de Lesseps says she was happy to return to her work and get back to her life as a cast member of Real Housewives of New York.

The reality star says that when she was in Florida back in December, she couldn’t put a finger on why she was feeling so anxious and drinking so much, but now it all makes sense. The location was a dubious choice, since it was her first time in Palm Beach since she married Tom D’Agostino there a year earlier. The couple ended up divorcing just seven months later.

De Lesseps is currently sober and feeling great, and those around her are telling her that she is not an alcoholic. However, she isn’t sure if she is or not. Right now, not drinking is working for her, but that could change in the future. She says she misses good red wine, and you never know where you will be tomorrow.

Police arrested de Lesseps after she drunkenly ended up in the wrong hotel room at the Colony Hotel and then clashed with officers who arrived on the scene. Prosecutors charged her with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer, resisting arrest with violence, and threatening a public servant.

She is due in court on April 13, and if convicted, LuAnn de Lesseps faces jail time.

New episodes of Real Housewives of New York air Wednesday nights on Bravo.