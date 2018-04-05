‘Teen Mom OG’: Maci Bookout Believes Ryan Edwards May Have Relapsed On Drugs, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Has Ryan Edwards relapsed on drugs?

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout is reportedly very worried about her baby daddy, Ryan Edwards. The mother-of-three, who shares one son, Bentley, nine, with Ryan, allegedly believes he may have relapsed on drugs.

According to an April 4 report by Radar Online, Maci Bookout and her husband Taylor McKinney reportedly fear that Ryan Edwards could be back on drugs. Sources claim that the Teen Mom OG stars don’t think that Ryan is “in his right mind because they believe he’s still using.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney recently filed for an order of protection against Ryan Edwards after they claimed he threatened to hurt Maci, kidnap Bentley from their home, and “put a bullet” in Taylor’s head. The insider reveals that the Teen Mom OG star has “had enough” of her ex-boyfriend’s antics.

A second source claims that Ryan Edwards’ behavior “has to be drug-related” because “sober Ryan is one of the nicest people you will ever meet.” Meanwhile, Maci Bookout is said to be leaning on her friends and Teen Mom OG co-stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra. Catelynn is reportedly happy that Maci is finally getting a protection order against Ryan since he’s put her through so much over the years. The insider claims that while Edwards’ family tries to pin the blame on Bookout, anyone who knows Ryan understands that he is causing the issues.

A post shared by Christopher Edwards (@rcedwards85) on Oct 23, 2015 at 8:54pm PDT

In official court documents, Maci Bookout states that Ryan Edwards left her threatening voicemail messages and that he showed up at one of Bentley’s baseball games, got in her face, and threatened her while he was under the influence of drugs.

As many Teen Mom OG viewers know, Ryan Edwards has admitted to using heroin in the past and was even arrested for possession of the drug. Meanwhile, after a scene where Ryan drove under the influence and fell asleep behind the wheel aired on the reality show, Edwards announced that he was getting help in a rehab facility. Ryan only stayed in treatment for about three weeks, and those closest to him feared that it wasn’t enough time to get clean and sober.

Teen Mom OG fans can see more of Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards’ struggles when the show airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.