‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Kyle Corners Dina – Rips Jack Paternity Secret From Her

Abbott family feud goes nuclear on 'Y&R' next week.

Recent The Young and the Restless spoilers from this week’s soap magazines reveal that Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) is determined to punish Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). Kyle soon discovers a weak point that Jack himself doesn’t yet know. It’s all about the fact that Jack isn’t John Abbott’s son. Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) and Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) are keeping the secret, but once Kyle gets a whiff of intrigue, he’ll be like a shark that scents blood in the water. He’ll soon target Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) to get the truth from her by any means necessary.

Kyle Shuts Down Ashley’s Plot With Billy

Y&R spoilers for next week from Soap Central promise that Ashley has reason to suspect Kyle. Viewers already know that he was conspiring with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) before Kyle came back to Genoa City. But with Victor in a coma, it seems that Kyle is wasting no time in moving his scheme forward. As Inquisitr previously reported, Kyle plans to take over Jabot and fire his dad Jack. Conveniently for Kyle, Jack is in jail charged with attacking Victor and no threat at the moment.

But Kyle has long-reaching plans and needs to make sure his father stays out of his way. Ashley wants to install Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) as CEO at Jabot until Jack is out of jail. Kyle shut that down, according to new Young and the Restless spoilers from She Knows Soaps. Kyle tells Ashley that the bylaws disqualify Billy since he’s not the most senior Abbott working at Jabot. Of course, Kyle has no idea that the blood Abbott clause is about to come around and bite him.

Abbott Son Smells Blood In The Water

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that poor Dina is so confused she doesn’t know who’s who and has no idea who it’s safe to talk to and whom to avoid. Kyle deftly introduced himself to his grandmother as “cousin Kyle” so she doesn’t have her guard up around him. That proves unfortunate when Kyle figures out that Dina is keeping a big secret about his dad Jack. Ashley and Abby agreed to keep Jack’s paternity secret for now given all the legal stress in his life.

Y&R spoilers from The Courier Journal for next week tease that “Kyle presses Dina to reveal her secret” and it won’t be too long before he gets the ugly truth from her. Kyle is certain that what Dina is hiding will help him topple his dad, but the reverse is true. Kyle knows all about the blood Abbott clause and once he finds out that Jack, and he by extension, are not Abbotts by blood, he realizes this could shoot him in the foot. Kyle needs to get rid of that CEO clause as soon as possible.

Abbotts Must Rally Behind Billy

Other Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Billy must take over Jabot to save it from Kyle and Victor. Everyone knows The Mustache isn’t going to die and once he wakes, he’ll be back to plotting with Kyle. Ashley and Abby will struggle with a terrible dilemma. They can keep Jack’s secret and let Kyle take over Jabot, or air the family dirty laundry and save the family business. Billy is the only blood Abbott in town that can run Jabot, but only the blood Abbott clause can make him CEO.

Just how far will Kyle go to get the secret from Dina? Will he be able to sweet talk it from her or will he have to threaten or scare her? Is Kyle capable of terrorizing his grandmother to get what he wants? CBS soap viewers will find out next week! Catch up on now Y&R scoop on JT trying to finish off Victor while he’s weak and the reveal of Jack’s biological father as Albert Miller, Victor’s dad. Watch CBS weekdays for new episodes and check back often for more The Young and the Restless spoilers, news, and updates.