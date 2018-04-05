Kim Kardashian Accused Of ‘Photoshop Fail’ With Underwear Selfie

Kim is being called out by angry fans and being accused of promoting an "unrealistic body image."

Kim Kardashian is being slammed on social media by fans accusing her of photoshopping her latest Calvin Klein underwear selfie posted to her Instagram account on April 4. According to Daily Mail, the comments section of the reality star’s photo was flooded with angry messages from followers who accused her of editing the image slightly in order to alter her body.

The site reported this week that a number of fans seriously called out Kardashian after seeing the photo.

Some claimed that the line of the door near her right thigh had been warped to alter the shape of her leg as she showed off her black Calvin Klein underwear in the bathroom in a throwback photo from a recent photoshoot with the designer label.

According to the outlet, a number of social media users hit back both in the Instagram comments section and on Twitter, with one even accusing the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star of promoting an “unrealistic body image” by potentially editing the photo.

“Giving girls everywhere unrealistic body image expectations… Lol photoshopped!!” one person commented on the photo per Daily Mail. “Not hate just saying… Photoshopped… Lmfao you seriously need to chill on the Photoshop…”

Another then called Kardashian’s underwear photo a “photoshop fail” on social media. They wrote, “Is the door curved down next to her left leg? looololoooolol… you can literally see the distortion lines lol but I love her… Photoshop fail… this [can’t] be real… I apologize.”

Kim hasn’t publicly commented on all the latest photoshop allegations surrounding her recent upload, though the snap remains visible on her account and has already received more than 2.7 million likes in the first 17 hours.

Kardashian originally posted the snap of herself to Instagram on April 4, but did not confirm at the time in the caption if she or her team had altered it at all to change the shape of her body.

The mom of three wrote in the caption, “Found this pic I took in the bathroom on set of My @calvinklein shoot #MyCalvins #ad.”

Kim’s snap came shortly after Inquisitr reported that her big sister Kourtney shared her own photo showing off her Calvin Klein underwear and jeans after the family – including Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian as well as half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner – all became brand ambassadors for the line back in January.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

The mom of three flaunted her amazingly toned abs in a sexy selfie posted to her own Instagram account as she straddled her boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

But while Kourtney wasn’t heavily accused of photoshopping her snap with her man, the latest image altering allegations to hit Kim come shortly after Kardashian hit back at fans who claimed she’d photoshopped another photo featuring a car which made it looked extremely extorted.

After many slammed Kim last month, she turned off the comments on the original photo and explained all the drama on her Snapchat account.

“I’m seeing online and on news media outlets that I suffered a ‘Photoshop fail.’ So ridiculous!” Kim said in response, per Cosmopolitan.

The reality star then continued, “I reposted a picture on Instagram that a fan had already posted—I only added a filter to it… It looks like the fan mirrored the photo, which is the reason the car looks like that.”

Kardashian added in response on her Snapchat account that all the allegations were “so funny” to her, before writing, “Who would even Photoshop a car to look like that?! LOL.”