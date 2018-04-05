‘Fairy Tail’ 2018 Release Date, New Manga Sequel Confirmed By Hiro Mashima: New Anime Season Is ‘Final’

Hiro Mashima has announced 'Fairy Tail' Season 3 along with a new 'Fairy Tail' manga spin-off sequel.

The 2018 Fairy Tail Season 3 release date has finally been officially confirmed by Fairy Tail manga creator Hiro Mashima. That means Natsu Dragneel, Lucy Heartfilia, Happy the Cat, Gray, Erza, and other Fairy Tail anime characters will finally return to the TV screens after years of waiting. Mashima also confirmed that the Fairy Tail 2018 season will finish the entire manga story since it’s going to be the “final season.”

Mashima first began teasing fans in the summer of 2017 when he tweeted, “The Final Season of FAIRY TAIL TV anime will go on air in 2018!” Earlier in April, he announced that he “would be able to make various announcements” on April 5, 2018. That announcement turned out to be twofold.

First, he stated, “The final season of FAIRY TAIL TV animation series will go on air from fall 2018!” The manga writer had also been teasing fans about starting a new fantasy manga series and he announced the release date of that new concept, as well.

“Finally I start new series on Weekly Shonen Magazine No.30 (June 27 on sale)!” he tweeted.

Mashima also surprised fans by announcing a Fairy Tail manga sequel.

“I decided to create a spin-off comic and another spin-off manga for the sequel to Fairy Tail,” he tweeted.

The Fairy Tail creator admitted that there was still information he could not release to the public, but just announcing the Fairy Tail 2018 release date was probably what fans most wanted to hear. A-1 Pictures, Dentsu, and Satelight broadcast the first season in Japan from 2009 to 2013. The second series started up again about a year later and ended on March 26, 2016. So, excluding the Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry movie, it’s been over two years since anime fans have seen their favorite characters in action.

How many episodes should fans expect from Fairy Tail Season 3? Episode 277, “Message of Fire,” was the last anime episode to be released, and it covered the opening events of the Avatar story arc. The manga ending finished off with Fairy Tail Chapter 545. That means the third season will cover 125 chapters of the manga. In general, the anime adaptation has a chapter-to-episode ratio of around two-to-one, so it’s likely Fairy Tail Season 3 will have around 50 to 60 episodes.

The Fairy Tail 2019 season will be the ending of the main series, but with a manga spin-off sequel being planned who knows what could happen to the Fairy Tail anime. Stay tuned.