Tamar Braxton Stuns In Filter Free Bikini Photos

Tamar is proudly showing off her "flaws and all" bikini body in new photos after shaving her head.

Newly single Tamar Braxton is wowing fans in new bikini photos posted to her Instagram account this week. As reported by Celebrity Insider, the Braxton Family Values star stunned in the snaps posted online on April 4, which showed her flaunting her incredibly toned body in a red metallic swimsuit while enjoying some downtime in the sun.

Tamar – who recently returned to Instagram after deleting her account back in January amid much speculation regarding her impending divorce from her husband of nine years, music producer Vince Herbert – looked stunning in the two new snaps, which she revealed in the caption were completely filter free.

“What is there to not love about a filter free life,” Tamar asked her more than 2.9 million followers in the caption of her most recent Instagram uploads. “#flaws&All I stalk CHECKS not CHICKS!!”

Braxton then posted a winking face emoji as well as the two hashtags #takeitorleaveit and #utakeittho.

The two photos showed the singer and reality star posing for the camera while wearing a large black sun hat and sunglasses as she put her incredible body on display in her red swimwear. It appeared the star was enjoying a little rest and relaxation by the pool on a well-deserved vacation.

The gorgeous bikini photos have already amassed more than 105,000 likes in the first 11 hours since Tamar stripped down for fans while poolside.

The snaps prove that Tamar is now living a happy and healthy life after a tumultuous few months in her personal life.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Braxton filed for divorce from Herbert last year and the drama – including the moment she decided their marriage was over – was all captured from the reality cameras on their popular WE tv reality show Tamar & Vince.

Things then became even more intense for the “My Man” singer after her mom Evelyn Braxton claimed that Vince had been abusive towards her daughter, even telling paparazzi in a candid video that she was worried the music producer could end up killing Tamar.

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

Accusing him of domestic violence – something Vince has vehemently denied – Evelyn told TMZ paparazzi while making her way through the airport, “I love Vince but I don’t want him to kill my child. As simple as that.”

She then urged him to get counselling for alleged anger issues.

Just last month, Braxton then shocked fans by shaving her head in a video posted to Instagram and told her followers that she was “finally free.”

✂️ finally free A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Mar 14, 2018 at 6:55pm PDT

The star, who is mom to 4-year-old Logan Herbert, sported a completely shaved head on the social media site, explaining that she wanted to feel freer while also seemingly denying that her decision to go bald had anything to do with a possible breakdown.

Braxton said of her dramatic hair change per Refinery29, “I’m over feeling captive to a wig, weave, people, people’s comments and opinions. Hell… even my own feelings!”

Tamar then added in the caption of an empowering photo showing her completely bald, “We can choose to stop these things from having the power and victory over us! And for me, that starts today.”