‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Marlena Tries To Convince Dr. Laura, Abigail’s Alter Ego Has Her Own Findings

'DOOL' spoilers hint that Abigail's multiple personality disorder will become even more interesting.

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest more complications as Abigail’s (Marci Miller) alter egos gain more power over her. As yet, two personalities surfaced – Gabigail and Dr. Laura. Of the two, Dr. Laura appears to be the more reasonable personality as she wants the best for Abigail. While the two personalities wrestled, Abigail escaped from a locked room which allowed her to ask Marlena (Deidre Hall) for help.

Spoilers from Soap Hub hint that Marlena will finally realize what’s happening to Abigail. Unfortunately, Dr. Laura will take over before Marlena can tell Abigail what is happening to her. Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Marlena will have a one-on-one talk with one of Abby’s alter egos and explain the situation to her.

As Abigail tries to seek help, Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that Dr. Laura will take over and be the one to face Marlena. Abigail’s more reasonable alter ego will introduce herself and Marlena will try to convince her that locking up Abigail is not the best way to deal with the situation. Abigail has her doctor or at least someone who thinks she is handling the situation perfectly well, inside her head.

Dr. Laura will also defend that Gabby can always take over in some situations, and she is there to take care of things when they get too tricky. As Marlena tries to reason out with Dr. Laura that Abigail is breaking apart because of her memory lapses, she will realize just how serious the situation is.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives spoilers hint that Chad will also spend some time with JJ who is still hurting from Lani’s betrayal. Chad is in for a hard time himself because of Abigail’s situation.

Stefan (Tyler Christopher) will have a run in with Steve. Steve may have lost his eyesight, but all his other faculties are working properly. He will issue a warning against Stefan who seems to be a major threat to the people close to him. Of course, his warning is spot on given how Stefan is messing up Abigail’s life. One of the alters, Gabigail, is more persistent about trying to take over because of how attracted he is to Stefan who seems to understand everything about her.

Days of Our Lives spoilers also reveal that Eric and Jennifer will continue to grow even closer together, of course, romance is in the cards for this duo.