Retired Fertility Doctor Who Allegedly Used Own Sperm For Impregnation Was LDS Church Temple, Mission Leader

Mother, presumed father 'devastated' by reported discovery after daughter took DNA test

Sally Ashby didn’t understand why her fertility doctor would cry after learning that Ashby and her family were relocating out of state.

Now Ashby has indicated that she gets it, filing a lawsuit years later claiming that the doctor, Gerald Mortimer, utilized his own sperm to inseminate Ashby for a practice in medical fertility care that resulted in a child, according to CNN.

The lawsuit states that Ashby and Howard Fowler, her former spouse, looked to the doctor after they had difficulties with Ashby getting pregnant. Ashby believed that Mortimer utilized donor sperm from an anonymous individual, a college student for the practice that resulted in the birth of Ashby’s daughter Kelli Rowlette in 1981, CNN reported.

But Rowlette did an Ancestry.com DNA test that showed that she lined up genetically with Mortimer, the lawsuit states, according to CNN.

As Fox 13 reported, Mortimer was the president of the LDS church’s Cebu City, Philippines temple. He also held other leadership positions as the president of the Philippines, San Pablo Mission and a stake president and bishop. He was also a bishop’s counselor and Young Men president, according to a piece in LDS Church News archives.

Being president of LDS temples and missions means that one holds some of the highest-ranking positions in the church. The positions of bishop and stake president put one over a congregation and several congregations.

Rowlette, Ashby, and Fowler sued Friday opposite Mortimer, his wife, and Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates of Idaho Falls, where he worked. They have made claims of fraud, breach of contract, battery, failure to obtain informed consent, medical negligence and emotional distress, according to CNN.

“While the family understands the public’s interest in their story, they ask that their privacy be respected as they focus on the difficult process of healing from this trauma,” Shea Meehan, the family attorney, wrote.

Mortimer could not be reached for comment; the Clerk of Courts does not show a defense attorney for he and his wife, CNN reported.

The healthcare professionals currently working at Obstetrics and Gynecology Associations of Idaho Falls were not practicing when Mortimer reportedly took the actions over which he is being sued, said Michael Wheiler, who is representing Mortimer’s old employer and does not know of other accusations against the retired doctor, according to CNN.

A shocking revelation

The lawsuit states that in 1979, Ashby and Fowler came across Mortimer. The couple at the time was living in Idaho Falls, CNN reported.

According to the lawsuit, Mortimer diagnosed Ashby with a tipped uterus and Fowler with a low sperm count. Then he told the two that they should take a measure regarding donor sperm being combined with Fowler’s before inseminating Ashby. Fifteen percent of the combination would be from a donor, with the rest from Fowler, according to CNN.

The lawsuit states that the two said OK, with conditions: the donor was a college student who had Fowler’s appearance, with blue eyes and brown hair, exceeding six feet, CNN reported.

Ashby learned the next year that the insemination was successful and gave birth to Rowlette nine months after that.

The lawsuit states that for the next several years, Mortimer was still Ashby’s ob-gyn, and “two years after Kelli Rowlette’s birth, Ms. Ashby and Mr. Fowler successfully conceived a son without medical assistance,” according to CNN.

“Ms. Ashby, Mr. Fowler, and their children eventually moved from Idaho Falls, Idaho to the State of Washington. Dr. Mortimer cried when Ms. Ashby informed him they were moving,” the lawsuit claims. “Dr. Mortimer knew Kelli Rowlette was his biological daughter but did not disclose this to Ms. Ashby or Mr. Fowler.”

The lawsuit states that Mortimer’s utilizing his own sperm to inseminate Ashby was unknown until July, reported CNN.

At that time, Rowlette did the Ancestry.com DNA test and saw that the outcome thought there was a parent-child connection with Mortimer. The lawsuit states that when Rowlette took the test, Mortimer was not familiar to her in any way, according to CNN.

Rowlette thought that the outcome couldn’t be correct, according to the lawsuit, so she permitted her mother to use her Ancestry.com account, CNN reported.

“When Ms. Ashby was alone, she accessed the account to investigate further. When Ms. Ashby saw Dr. Mortimer’s name, she was devastated, the lawsuit states. “Ms. Ashby contacted Mr. Fowler, her now ex-husband, and relayed the information she obtained from Ancestry.com. Mr. Fowler was also devastated.”

The Ancestry.com website explains that for folks to be likened there, they both must be in the AncestryDNA database, according to CNN.

“Based on what we know from what’s been reported, and the knowledge of how our system works, it’s possible that both biological mother and father both took the test, and that the child did as well, however without further details we cannot speculate on individual cases,” Ancestry.com spokeswoman Melissa Garrett told CNN.

And it wasn’t until October when Rowlette found papers at Fowler’s house, that she learned what happened, the lawsuit states. That’s when Rowlette located her birth certificate, saw “Dr. Mortimer” signed there and recognized the name.

“According to the lawsuit, Rowlette was horrified,” CNN reported.

This isn’t the first time

According to the World Health Organization, problems having to do with fertility impact a proportion of the world’s population that isn’t necessarily small, according to CNN.

Approximately 6 percent of American married women between 15 and 44 years old, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cannot get pregnant following a year’s effort, CNN reported.

DNA testing assists folks learning things they did not know before about their identity and family history, Ancestry.com stated, and the business wants to provide outcomes that are correct, according to CNN.

“However, with this, people may learn of unexpected connections. With Ancestry, customers maintain ownership and control over their DNA data,” the statement read. “Anyone who takes a test can change their DNA matching settings at any time, meaning that if they opt-out, their profile and relationship will not be visible to other customers.”

Rowlette, Ashby and Fowler’s lawsuit states that they want more than $75,000, in addition to reasonable attorney fees, disbursements, interest, costs, and disbursements, CNN reported.

People have claimed in the past that a man doctor has utilized his own sperm with medical fertility care, according to CNN.

A doctor utilized his own sperm in to impregnate women, fooling additional folks into a false assumption that they were going to have a baby, according to a wire article in The New York Times. A judge said the man needed to spend five years in jail and provide $116,805 in restitution and fines, CNN reported.

The same claims were made in Sept. 2016 by another daughter of one of a doctor’s woman patients. The man was handed a one-year suspended sentence; the Chicago Tribune reported that he pled guilty to two charges of obstruction of justice, according to CNN.