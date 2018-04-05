Khloe Kardashian Shares How She’s Waiting For Baby’s Arrival: ‘It’s Nesting At Its Finest’

Khloe is now nesting in Cleveland, where she's planning to give birth to her first child with Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian is now in the final stretch of her pregnancy and she can’t wait to finally be a mom! In her website, the 33-year-old opened up about how she’s spending her nesting days as she waits to give birth. Khloe and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby girl, due this month.

As reported by ET, Khloe revealed in her latest blog post that she’s already finished decorating the nursery in time for her baby’s arrival. The excited mommy admitted that she’s now getting “impatient” and “uncomfortable” in her third trimester. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is currently in Cleveland where she plans to give birth to her first child and where Tristan Thompson is playing for the NBA team.

“Day by day, it gets harder and I get more impatient — and not to mention more uncomfortable. So, while we wait, I have to stay busy. I’m not the type to lay around all day and be lazy (when I do, I get a little crazy!),” Khloe wrote.

According to Khloe, life in Cleveland is more low-key and relaxed–definitely a far cry from what she’s used to in Los Angeles. Despite the change of pace, the reality star wrote that she’s happy to spend her days doing household chores, taking leisurely strolls, and just “being with her love.”

“In Cleveland, we have a very similar routine every day, which I actually really like and adapt to easily,” Khloe shared.

“I’m with Tristan and I get my home time — cooking, being with my love, and just more of a routine. In L.A., I’m SWAMPED with work.”

Khloe Kardashian also confessed that she is a big couch potato and spends her lazy days binge-watching Billions. Interestingly, the KUWTK star is also a reality show fan herself. On Twitter, she shared that she’s passing her final pregnancy days while watching Real Housewives of New York. Khloe called her obsession with the show as “nesting at its finest.”

The perfect time for New York Housewives to come back on ???????????????????????? Nesting at its finest — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 5, 2018

Meanwhile, Hollywood Life reported that the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan is also excited to meet Khloe’s baby girl. A source revealed that Kris Jenner, as well as Khloe’s sisters Kim and Kourtney, are ready to fly to Cleveland as soon as Khloe goes into labor. Khloe’s best friend, Malika, will also be in the hospital to show her support.

Khloe previously opened up about her birth plan on Jimmy Kimmel Live. She narrated that she’s been to all her sisters’ deliveries and was even present during Kylie Jenner’s birth as a teenager. For her own delivery, Khloe insisted that she doesn’t want things to get “overwhelming.” Aside from Tristan, Khloe said that she wants her mom and the “calmest” and least “annoying” sister to be with her in the hospital.