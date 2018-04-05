Matt Lauer Finally Moves From Hamptons Home After Annette Roque Threatened ‘Legal Action’ Claims ‘Us Magazine’

With a divorce allegedly in the near future, the former 'Today' host refused to leave despite Roque allegedly insisting it was best for family if he left.

Five months after Matt Lauer was fired from NBC, the disgraced former Today host is reportedly moving out of the Hamptons home he shared with his wife Annette Roque and their three children and will soon be divorced, according to an insider who spoke to Us Magazine.

According to the source, this was no easy feat as “Getting him to move out was quite daunting because Matt was refusing to leave.”

The “insider” that spoke to the publication contends that the former Today host expressed “concern” over moving from the family home. He did not wish to depart from their luxurious Hamptons family home because of the intense media attention they have experienced since he was fired from the top NBC morning program for multiple sexual misconduct allegations.

He didn’t want to “to make headlines for being forced out of the house.”

Yet, his allegedly soon-to-be-ex-wife Roque allegedly was “at a loss for words” as she wished his departure for the sake of their family and “hoped that he would recognize that this was best” for all.

Lauer departed from the $36.5 million Hamptons family home, called Strongheart Manor, that once belonged to actor Richard Gere. This is the most recent residence where Lauer lived with his wife, former Victoria’s Secret catalog model Annette Roque, and their three children Jack, 16, Romy, 14 and younger son Thijs, 11.

The couple also own another Hamptons home in Sag Harbor, that boasts six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. This property was parceled and purchased a year after the couple married nearly 20 years ago, and was the main family home for most of the couple’s marriage.

The Sag Harbor property was put up for sale over a year prior to the sexual harassment allegations that led to Matt Lauer‘s shocking departure from the NBC morning show that he was synonymous with.

Exclusive: Matt Lauer is moving on from The Hamptons. https://t.co/gE1f3mVH30 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) April 4, 2018

According to the Observer, the “spare” 25-acre Hamptons estate was put up for sale in mid-2016 for $18 million. Despite such luxurious touches as the hand-painted dining room wallpaper, pool, and tennis courts, this property has been massively reduced to $12.75 million, with no buyer in sight.

The couple also owns Bright Side Ranch, a 40-acre horse stable and riding facility that they purchased for $2.5 million a few years ago, which is also located in the Hamptons. This property does not appear to be up for sale, as Lauer’s daughter, a young equestrian has been reportedly seen going to the facility, as well as Roque, an avid horsewoman.

Earlier this week, it was announced by Page Six that Matt Lauer’s 11-room Upper East Side apartment, where he was ceremoniously fired by NBC head Andrew Lack, went up for sale for a neat $7.35 million.

While Roque and their three children lived in the Hamptons, Lauer allegedly enjoyed a bit of the weekday bachelor life in the luxurious “pre-war era” Upper East Side apartment. This is where he lived when he was worked on Today.

The elegant abode features a rectangular living room, wood-burning fireplace and a “spectacular master bedroom suite,” as well as “his and hers marble master bathrooms.”

Despite the luxe surroundings, Lauer’s real estate agent could be up for quite a challenge trying to obtain the best possible price for a property that could be shunned because of the high-profile scandals surrounding Matt Lauer.