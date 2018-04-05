‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Billy Fights For CEO Position, Nick Opens Up To Phyllis

Ashley asks Billy to take over Jabot. Nick worries he would lose his father.

A war is brewing on The Young and the Restless as Billy decides to take over Jabot to prevent Kyle. Meanwhile, Nick opens up to Phyllis about his concern for his father as Victor remains in a coma.

Today on The Young and the Restless, Billy (Jason Thompson) accepts Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) request that he should try to take Jack’s (Peter Bergman) CEO position at Jabot Cosmetics. Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) also complains to Billy that she has to answer to Kyle now, and Billy tells her what Ashley asked him to do. Phyllis agrees to that. Kyle (Michael Mealor) has been settling in at Jack’s office, but Ashley suspects he has hidden motives. Not to mention that Jack has told her that they should stop Kyle from taking over the company, via Soaps.com.

Meanwhile, Kyle visits Jack at the jail. He wants Jack to believe that he is sincere about ensuring that Jabot is running smoothly while Jack is away. He just wants the best for the family business, but Jack does not believe him. Jack warns his son not to get too used to sitting on his chair.

Ashley calls an emergency board meeting to determine who is going to be in charge while Jack’s legal situation seems uncertain. She hopes the board will vote for Billy to be the chief executive. But Kyle is unfazed. He reminds them that the CEO should be the highest ranking Abbott family member employed at the company. Unfortunately, Billy only qualifies for being an Abbott. Nonetheless, he’s going head to head with Kyle. Will Ashley help him by using the secret about Jack’s paternity?

Jack is locked up but Ashley and Abby hold the key to his future today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/agfvE6UKuR — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) April 2, 2018

Elsewhere, Phyllis visits Jack at the jail. Jack worries that Nick (Joshua Morrow) might believe that he is responsible for what happened to Victor (Eric Braeden). He asks Phyllis to meet Nick and tell him that he did not do it to Victor and that he still wants to be part of the project they are working on. The Young and the Restless spoilers said that Phyllis will see Jack at the Club and make him say that he believes Jack is innocent. However, Nick has a lot of questions. While Victor has cheated death several times, Nick confides to Phyllis that he is worried now that he might lose his father. Phyllis tells him it’s okay not to try too much to be strong, via Soaps.com.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.