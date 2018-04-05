WWE Rumors ‘WrestleMania’: Huge Spoiler Reveals ‘SmackDown’ Women’s Championship Winner, Per ‘Wrestling Inc’

This unintentional mistake may have accidentally revealed the winner of one of the most anticipated matches of 'WrestleMania 34.'

The WrestleMania 34 is almost upon us, and the excitement has increased significantly within the WWE Universe. The match card for the upcoming PPV is action-packed with top superstars slated to wrestle at the event. This match card is one of the most star-studded ever in the history of WrestleMania and will most likely steal the show. Some of the recent returns and new arrivals have made the upcoming PPV even more interesting.

The SmackDown Women’s Championship match involving Charlotte Flair and Asuka is rumored to outshine the other top matches at the PPV. Asuka and Flair are undoubtedly two of the best performers in the entire women’s division. A few encounters that these two superstars have had also hinted at a fantastic match at the WrestleMania. However, a recent announcement by one of the venues may have spoiled the outcome of the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 34, as reported by Wrestling Inc.

While some of the matches at the upcoming PPV are predictable, the Women’s Championship match is equally balanced. Asuka has an undefeated streak to protect, whereas Charlotte Flair is seen as one of the top performers who should end the streak. The Smoothie King Center, which will hold the Raw and SmackDown Live after Mania, has revealed the results in one of its recent advertisement.

It has announced SmackDown Women’s Championship between Charlotte Flair and Carmella on SmackDown. This means that either Charlotte walks out as a champion from the WrestleMania or Charlotte defeats Asuka and loses to Carmella. In either case, it means that Asuka will lose to Flair. It also means that Carmella who has been unsuccessfully trying to cash her Money in the Bank will finally get a chance to do so.

To further confirm the rumor, Asuka vs. Nia Jax has been advertised for Raw. This hints that the rumors about Nia Jax winning the Raw Women’s Championship are true, and Asuka will go after Jax to get her hands on the title. This outcome will possibly also debunk a theory doing rounds that Asuka’s undefeated streak will be protected until WrestleMania 35, where she faces Ronda Rousey.

While the advertised matches are always subject to change, the advertisement, for now, may have revealed the winner for one of the most anticipated matches for the WrestleMania 34.