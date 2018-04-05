Dana White Gives Monster Update On Brock Lesnar WWE Status

White made a huge statement this week about Brock Lesnar ahead of WrestleMania 34.

There have been a ton of rumors about Brock Lesnar and his future in the WWE heading into WrestleMania 34. Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman both have their contracts expiring following the event and Heyman already told the New York Post that it might be Lesnar’s last match in the WWE for a while. That kind of spoils the eventual results of his Universal Championship match with Roman Reigns unless the WWE has a swerve planned. However, there is more gas to add to the flame with Dana White talking about Lesnar on UFC Tonight (via mmafighting.com). According to White, Brock Lesnar is coming back to fight in the UFC.

Brock Lesnar And The WWE

The WWE has been working hard at getting the fans to hate Brock Lesnar over the last month. They had Lesnar no-show events and had Roman Reigns talk about how he doesn’t respect the WWE fans at all. Despite this, when Lesnar attacked a helpless Reigns, fans cheered.

This past week on Monday Night Raw, WWE fans finally started to cheer more for Roman Reigns. Part of it might be the fact that the WWE and Paul Heyman have done a lot to promote the fact that Brock Lesnar is leaving the WWE. They are maybe hoping fans will turn on him like they did at WrestleMania 20 when he left after his match with Bill Goldberg.

Brock Lesnar And The UFC

Dana White doesn’t do anything that doesn’t help the UFC and his own self-interests. There is little chance that White made his comments to help the WWE paint Brock Lesnar as a villain in the world of professional wrestling.

However, Dana White is likely saying what most people already expected. Brock Lesnar is coming back to fight again in the UFC. According to Ariel Helwani, a well-known MMA reporter, the UFC is “confident” that Lesnar will be back once his obligations with the WWE ends.

Brock Lesnar last fought, and defeated Mark Hunt. However, the decision was thrown out when Lesnar failed two different drug tests with the UFC. As a result, he also picked up a suspension. The most prominent rumors about his return would have Lesnar battle another star recently suspended for failed drug tests — Jon Jones.

As long as Jones does not pick up an additional suspension, he could return to fight after August 2018, which would be perfect to book a fight with Brock Lesnar. Former UFC announcer Joe Rogan said that he would not take the fight if he was Lesnar, and fight someone else first.

However, time might be running out for Brock Lesnar and his UFC dreams. If he has only one or two more MMA fights left in his body, getting one against Jon Jones could cap off his entire MMA career. Dana White says that Lesnar is coming back to the UFC, and after WWE WrestleMania 34 this Sunday, fans might know for sure.