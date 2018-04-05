‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick Chooses Phyllis Over Sharon, Ashley Overruled, Victoria Admits Abuse

Nick thinks that Phyllis is more trustworthy than Sharon, Ashley's plans are derailed while Victoria finally admits that J.T. is abusive.

Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, April 5 reveal that at least three Genoa City residents’ real motives will be revealed. Nick (Joshua Morrow) will have an eye-opening conversation with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) plans for Jabot will be derailed, while Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will finally open up about the real state of her relationship. Y&R spoilers also indicate that the writers will be setting up the storyline for another Friday cliffhanger episode on Friday, April 6.

Nick has been through a lot in the last few months as most Young and the Restless viewers are aware. Not only is he now raising his children alone, but his father is in critical condition in the hospital. There has been one ray of hope for him and that has been the spark between him and Sharon (Sharon Case) ever since Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) left. Young and the Restless spoilers, via Soap Central, state that Sharon and Nick will have an argument. It seems as if Nick is on edge because of Victor’s (Eric Braeden) condition and that she will try to offer a shoulder to lean on. He will snap at Sharon and let her know that he is not open to talking about it. Sharon will apologize for crossing the boundary. However, when Phyllis pulses him about Victor, Nick will open up, according to She Knows Soaps. It seems as if Nick chooses Phyllis over Sharon when it comes to emotional support.

Ashley has asked Billy (Jason Thompson) to take over the reins at Jabot since Jack (Peter Bergman) is currently in jail on suspicion of attacking Victor. She doesn’t trust Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) intentions and would prefer somebody like Billy in the role of CEO. Abby (Melissa Ordway) is also in on the board meeting where Billy will be named as the new acting CEO. However, Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, April 5 tease that when Ashley tells Kyle of their plans, he throws a spanner in the works by pointing out that the position of CEO is only available for the highest-ranking Abbott. It seems as if Dina’s (Marla Adams) little secret about Jack’s paternity hasn’t reached Kyle’s ears yet.

Other Young and the Restless spoilers, also via She Knows Soaps, suggest that Victoria will make a decision for her own good. She will seek help from Dr. Mosley, a counselor, who will point-blank ask her if she’s afraid of J.T. Victoria will first skim around the issue until she finally admits to having to cover bruises from when he got physical with her. When the counselor asks Victoria if she can carry on with her relationship in its current state, she will walk out of their session. It seems as if the Y&R spoilers for Thursday, April 5 are setting up cliffhanger Friday for an episode filled with confrontations.