Kendall Jenner Plastic Surgery Rumors: Doctors Say Model Had Some Work Done On Face, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Unlike her sisters, who are famously known for their curves, Kendall Jenner has a figure perfect for runway and print. However, it appears that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has fallen to her family’s very open relationship with plastic surgery, as she has looked unrecognizable in her recent snaps. In fact, doctors are now claiming that the Victoria’s Secret model has definitely done something to her face.

The 22-year-old model and television personality has been facing backlash for looking nothing like her old self. Both fans and critics quickly shared their thoughts, believing that Kendall Jenner definitely had some work done. And according to “three top doctors” that Hollywood Life asked and showed her before-and-after pictures to, all these speculations may be right.

“She has definitely had lip fillers, probably Restylane Silk or Volbella,” Dr. Bruce Katz, Director of the Juva Skin & Laser Center at New York’s Mt. Sinai Hospital told the site. “She also had filler to her cheeks to give her higher cheekbones — probably Bellafill, the new longer lasting filler. It looks like her nose has been narrowed as her nostrils aren’t as wide as in the past — probably a nose job!”

Plastic surgeon Dr. Elie Levine at the Plastic Surgery & Dermatology of New York City agreed that Kendall Jenner certainly had lip augmentation. Just like Dr. Katz’ earlier statement, she also said that the model has undergone some form of augmentation to her upper cheeks, as well as her jawline. Dr. Levine then noted that Kendall’s “brows appear to have been lifted,” and she believes that it is “a result of filler or Botox.”

Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon Dr. Payman J. Danielpour had identical observations with the two other doctors.

Meanwhile, after being accused of plastic surgery, Kendall Jenner suddenly became very conscious of showing her face in a recent outing. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted out and about in Paris on April 5 and she purposely covered her lips with her high-neck sweater and hand.

It is no secret that the Kardashian/Jenner clan are not against plastic surgery, as most of them have already gone under the knife and openly admitted to it. However, despite their open-mindedness toward these procedures, Kendall Jenner has never addressed the rumors as of this writing.