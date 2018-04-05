Mariah Carey’s Estranged Sister Claims She’s Living In Poverty, Says Diva Won’t Help: ‘She Abandoned Me’

The singer's sibling revealed she can't even afford to buy food and is nearly homeless, according to 'The Sun'.

Mariah Carey’s estranged sister, Alison, is speaking out about her current struggles in life and how the singer allegedly “abandoned” her amid it all.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, the 56-year-old from Kingston, New York, revealed that she is living in poverty. The distressed sister of Mariah claimed that she’s in such poor state that she worries about surviving on a daily basis.

Alison, who has battled HIV and drug addiction, told the outlet she can barely afford food and is solely depending on her benefits, adding that she is nearly homeless.

Apparently, Mariah’s estranged sister encountered a vicious attack by an armed intruder in 2016. Alison was left with injuries and had to stay in the hospital for weeks and ended up losing her small apartment.

To make things worse, her landlord threw out all her belongings after renting the place out to someone else. Alison claimed that she literally has nothing left but the clothes she was wearing at that time.

“I feel like I’m barely able to survive.”

After the attack, Mariah’s sister revealed that she had to undergo spine surgery and had to remove most of her teeth. Alison recalled how she had a hard time eating and even lost her self-confidence.

Mariah Carey reportedly abandoned her sister in poverty while she enjoys a lavish lifestyle. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Despite the desperate need to buy a $3900 false teeth, Alison claimed that Mariah and the rest of her family have not offered to help her. She added that the singer did not even bother to help her with groceries.

“None of my family help me out — not for the teeth or for groceries or anything.”

Alison then went on to criticize Mariah for spending a whopping $40,000 a month for a Beverly Hills mansion. She also claimed that the singer even spends more money on her dogs in a week than what she spends in a year.

Mariah’s estranged sister reportedly couldn’t help but feel “bitter” knowing that the singer is living such lavish lifestyle and not even bother to help her out.

“You know I try not to be bitter but it is difficult when I see her lifestyle, the big house, always flying around in private jets.”

Alison told the outlet that she feels like the singer and her family “abandoned” her, despite all the things she has done for them. She claimed that when Mariah and their mother were about to be homeless, she willingly emptied her bank account so that they could keep the house.

In the end, she reiterated that if it was the other way around, she would “help her in an instant.”

Previously, representatives for the singer has vehemently denied that she abandoned her sister. In a statement, they claimed that Mariah “spent hundreds of thousands of dollars supporting Alison and her children.”

So far, Mariah Carey and her team have yet to comment on the latest claims