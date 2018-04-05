Jennifer Aniston Happy With Rekindled Friendship With Brad Pitt, Thinks He’s Hot, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly 'psyched' that she and Brad Pitt are rebuilding their friendship. A source revealed that the actress still has the hots for her ex.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston may have split over a decade ago but they have been romantically linked recently after their failed marriages with Angelina Jolie and Justin Theroux respectively. Now, a new report claims that the Friends star is enjoying the fact that she is friendly with her ex once again and she still thinks that he’s hot. Unfortunately, her pals allegedly do not share her enthusiasm.

According to a Hollywood Life source, the 49-year-old actress has recently become friends with Brad Pitt after separating from her husband Justin Theroux and she is really happy about it. However, the insider revealed that Jennifer Aniston’s friends are seeing all the bad scenarios if her rekindled friendship with the War Machine actor will eventually lead to romance.

“Jennifer is psyched that she and Brad are friends again,” the source told the site. “But not a lot of people in her life are encouraging the friendship, the fear, of course, is that she’ll fall for him again and he’ll break her heart all over again. It makes sense they’d be worried, Brad’s her kryptonite.”

The insider noted that there is a high possibility that Jennifer Aniston will allow the friendship to flourish into romance as she finds Brad Pitt as someone who is really attractive. Despite the failure of their marriage, the source fears that her attraction towards her ex might blind her and make her forget why their marriage didn’t work out in the first place.

“A few weeks ago at a dinner party in L.A., she admitted that she still thinks he’s the hottest man she’s ever been with,” the insider said. “Her attraction to him is still alive and well. At this point, they’re still in the early stages of rekindling a friendship but there’s always been an undeniable chemistry between them.”

Cue eyeroll. A post shared by Friends (@friends) on Mar 26, 2018 at 9:03am PDT

Meanwhile, an earlier report claimed that Courteney Cox was upset with recent scoops that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are slowly rekindling their relationship. The star’s BFF allegedly would rather want the actor to be out of her friend’s life, so their reunion is something that she is certainly not happy about.

Happy #InternationalWomensDay! A post shared by Friends (@friends) on Mar 8, 2018 at 11:09am PST

Despite multiple reports about their rekindled relationship, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have never addressed the rumors as of this writing.