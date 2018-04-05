WWE News: Shawn Michaels Surprises Fans With Shocking Haircut Ahead Of ‘WrestleMania’ Weekend

It's considered the end of an era for an iconic look of one of WWE's Hall of Famers.

Fans were shocked when they saw a photograph posted this Wednesday of WWE superstar Shawn Michaels sporting a new look. The man known as “The Showstopper” was able to stop fans in their tracks with an image showing that he was donning a brand new haircut just in time for WrestleMania weekend. While Michaels hasn’t been given an official role, it’s looking like he has cleaned up his look for the big schedule of events in the coming days.

A report from PopCulture WWE on Wednesday indicated that Shawn Michaels had his trademark ponytail removed as part of the brand new haircut. HBK has had the trademark look for years as part of his character, with the ponytail known for flowing out from under his cowboy hats. Now the man known for providing all sorts of WrestleMania moments has opted for something very different. Fans seem to be surprised by the different look too, as fans commented on the Twitter photo posts of Michaels’ haircut. Comments included talk of Matt Hardy giving the ponytail its “Deletion” and calling it the “end of an era.”

The barber who gave Michaels the haircut also posted a more sentimental message about today’s interaction with the WWE superstar.

“Today I had the honor of meeting a childhood hero of mine Shawn Michaels, and getting him ready for Wrestlemania this weekend. Shawn has had the ponytail for over 20 years, and today he had me cut it off and give him a new look. Such a genuine and down to earth guy it was such a privilege being trusted with the famous locks.”

An image posted by the Sirius XM Busted Open Twitter profile below shows off the change Michaels made to his iconic look.

As mentioned, Shawn Michaels isn’t booked for any involvement in WrestleMania, but it’s always possible he’ll show up in an in-ring or backstage segment. Michaels has familiarity with his good D-Generation X pal Triple H, as well as the man John Cena has called out, The Undertaker. So it’s not outside of the realm of possibilities that he’ll show up for one of these stories, or something else. At the very least, it seems that Michaels will be seen with the new cleaner look at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony this coming Friday night.

It’s quite possible that Michaels has the new look because of his interest in taking on more acting roles now that he’s supposedly finished his WWE wrestling career up. Stay tuned to see what may be next in the post-wrestling career for one of the ring’s all-time legends.