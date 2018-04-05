Kenya Moore Explains Her ‘RHOA’ Feud With Kim Fields

While much of the focus from Sunday’s Watch What Happens Live on Bravo was on the interaction between Kenya Moore and special guest Michael Rapaport, another aspect of the Real Housewife‘s visit was her discussion of what really happened between herself and Kim Fields. Many people felt that when it came to Fields joining the cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta in Season 8, the person she had the hardest time connecting with was Moore. Over the course of the season, the two women were often at odds with each other, with many people calling their inability to get along.

As The Daily Dish reported, during her visit to WWHL, Kenya Moore finally explained the reality of her apparent feud with Kim Fields, and what her real “issue” was with the other woman. After having time to reflect on her relationship with Fields, Moore explained that she believes, “that she wanted to pretend that she has this perfect life,” even if that was not the case.

Kenya Moore said she thinks that Kim Fields is “a lovely person,” no matter what has happened in the past. Overall, she thinks that Fields is a really “nice girl,” but at the time she was on RHOA Moore felt as if the other woman was not being very authentic. However, even though she may not have been her authentic self when she first started her run on RHOA, it seems that her more “authentic self” did end up coming out later on.

In fact, while Kenya Moore pointed out that she did not think Kim Fields was being real, she was not the only person to say they did not believe Fields was being authentic. During an episode of WWHL in July of 2017, Queen Latifah, who has worked with Kim Fields in the past, revealed that she believed viewers and the other housewives were getting an entirely different person than she knows. While Queen Latifah said she understands that the other woman has grown up and had children, which does change a person, she also said, “the Kim Fields I know would have drew blood out of people.”

Even though Kenya Moore and Kim Fields may not have gotten along well during their time on RHOA, it seems that at least Moore has moved on and believes that the other woman is a good person, even if she was not able to be her real self during her time on the reality series.