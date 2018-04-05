Kristen Stewart: Friends Fear Robert Pattinson Reunion Amid Stella Maxwell Feud, ‘Hollywood Life’ Reports

Kristen Stewart could potentially be getting back with Robert Pattinson, an insider claims.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson have allegedly been enjoying secret get-togethers for several weeks now, with close friends of the actress concerned that she will consequently get back with her ex-boyfriend.

The claim, which stems from Hollywood Life, goes on to reveal how Kristen Stewart’s relationship with model Stella Maxwell has been frosty for quite some time now after the Twilight star caught wind of her girlfriend supposedly locking lips with Bella Hadid.

From the look of things, Kristen has been enjoying Robert’s company, regardless of where their relationship currently stands.

The former couple is said to be very private about their hangouts, but it seems that Kristen Stewart’s friends are well aware that she’s been seeing Pattinson again, and their biggest concern is that she will end up reconciling with him.

One of the reasons why Stewart’s pals are so convinced that she will try and make things work with Robert again simply comes down to the supposed fact that Kristen wasn’t happy with how her relationship ended at the time of their breakup.

Following Kristen Stewart’s affair with Rupert Sanders back in 2012, Pattinson reportedly developed trust issues and consequently decided to call it quits with Kristen soon after, though they had tried to make things work after the scandal.

Since Kristen Stewart has yet to address the matter herself, it’s unclear how true rumors concerning her supposed get-together with Robert are, but going off from what Hollywood Life is claiming, it would seem as if things are getting quite serious between the two.

For the supposed fact that Robert would even spend time with Kristen again after the history they share between one another, it would certainly give the actress’ friends every reason to believe that the former Hollywood duo could find themselves trying to see whether their romance could blossom yet again.

It should be stressed that Kristen Stewart is still dating Stella Maxwell, despite claims that the model had kissed Bella Hadid.

Fans on social media have since reacted to rumors of Kristen and Robert allegedly spending time again, convinced that the twosome was meant to be together.