Chris Martin Chooses Gwyneth Paltrow Over Dakota Johnson For Easter As Ex-Girlfriend Starts Dating Chris Pine

Chris Martin decides to spend Easter with his ex-wife as his ex-girlfriend begins dating another Chris in Hollywood.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have been dating for a few months now, but they are not quite at the point to be celebrating big holidays. For Christmas, the couple decided to take time apart to spend it with their own families. Even after three months, Chris chose his family and his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, over his new girlfriend for Easter.

But another news awaited Coldplay singer this Easter. Over the weekend, it was revealed that his ex-girlfriend, Annabelle Wallis, whom he briefly dated a few years ago, is now dating an actor that shares his first name, Chris Pine. One thing that was interesting about the report was that the actor has been pursuing her for years, which also included the time that she was with the Coldplay singer.

“Chris and Annabelle are dating! She was seeing someone else when they met,” an insider told Us Weekly. “They kept it casual for the beginning. Chris was very attentive and wooed her to get her attention away from the other guy.”

While the source did not reveal who “the other guy” is, one of the boyfriends that Annabelle had in the recent years is Chris Martin.

But that did not phase the 41-year-old singer, who seemed more than content to be spending the Easter weekend with Gwyneth Paltrow. After four years since their famous “conscious uncoupling,” the actress and singer seemed civil and friendly towards each other during their date in London sans kids, having made time for them earlier in the week.

“The exes — who have both found love in different relationships — still looked the best of friends as they dined in the British capital, along with Chris’ Coldplay bandmate Will Champion,” reports the Daily Mail.

Check out Chris and Gwyneth looking wholesome with their children.

#42 A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Mar 28, 2018 at 4:57am PDT

On the other hand, Dakota Johnson was seen alone flying into LAX. Daily Mail reports that she looked “comfortably stylish for her journey,” finishing off her look with “a pair of black peep-toe mules.”

In fact, the actress has been spending a lot of time by herself recently.

Dakota Johnson stepped out for a solo shopping trip in LA on Wednesday: https://t.co/Du3OI0xYLA — JustJared.com (@JustJared) April 5, 2018

Even with his cordial and intimate relationship with his ex-wife, Chris Martin managed to put in the same kind of effort into his relationship with Dakota Johnson. Earlier this spring, he flew all the way to Vancouver as she worked on a film in Canada, taking the time to share a healthy smoothie with Fifty Shades actress.