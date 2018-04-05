Judith Giuliani Pictures: Rudy’s Soon-To-Be Ex In The Spotlight As Couple Heads To What Could Be Ugly Divorce

Rudy first started dating Judith while he was married to his second wife, and the ensuing controversy led him to drop out of the race for U.S. Senate.

Judith Giuliani was in the spotlight from the start of her controversial relationship with Rudy, and now is back there again as the couple appears to be headed for a nasty divorce.

The former mayor of New York and his wife are getting a divorce after 15 years of marriage, the New York Post reported. Rudy Giuliani confirmed the split, saying they “hope to do this as amicably as possible, and hope that people will respect the privacy of our children at this time.”

But there are already signs the divorce may not be all that amicable. As the report noted, Judith Giuliani filed a contested divorce proceeding in Manhattan Supreme Court, which indicates that there will be a fight over the couple’s fortune. Rudy also told the New York Post that there were “problems on both sides” in the marriage and that the couple was figuring out how to split their properties in New York and Palm Beach, Florida.

Even before she started a relationship with Rudy Giuliani, Judith was in the spotlight for her split from her second husband, Bruce Nathan. Her relationship with Rudy was especially controversial as well. As Vanity Fair noted, Rudy was married with young children when Judith first approached him in 1999, and the relationship developed quickly from there. At the time, Rudy was gearing up for a run for Senate against Hillary Clinton, while not-so-secretly sneaking away to spend time with Judith.

Rudy revealed through a press conference that he was divorcing his wife, and he ultimately canceled his run for Senate in the controversy that followed. The ensuing divorce was ugly as well, with a judge even barring Judith from the mayor’s Gracie Mansion.

Judith Giuliani is again in the spotlight now that she and Rudy are headed for divorce. There is plenty of interest in what led to the split, but the New York Daily News noted that some close to the couple are actually wondering how they were able to make it so long without splitting up. There could have been signs that the couple was headed for a split. As the report noted, Judith Giuliani was not happy at a joke Rudy made last month at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort saying that Hillary Clinton was at an event and he was astonished that “she fit through the door.”