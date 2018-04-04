‘Riverdale’ Stars Lili Reinhart And Cole Sprouse Spotted Locking Lips In Paris

In March of 2017, rumors started circulating that linked Riverdale stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart together romantically after the former Disney actor posted a picture of his costar on social media. Those rumors continued to grow as Reinhart and Sprouse continued to post pictures of each other, including a post in which the actress wished a happy birthday to “the man who has showed me more beautiful places in this past year than I have ever seen in my whole life.” Lili Reinhart concluded her sweet birthday message to Cole Sprouse by saying that she is thankful for all of the adventures they have already been on, and she is looking forward to more to come.

While both actors have refused to confirm that they are in fact a couple, in January, Reinhart said she was not going to say one way or the other if they were dating, because she feels it is extremely difficult to have a relationship in the public eye with people constantly passing judgement. However, while Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse may not want to confirm that they are dating, pictures from Paris might be enough of a confirmation.

According to the Daily Mail, the Riverdale stars were caught locking lips on the streets of Paris on Monday while they were out sightseeing together prior to their appearance at RiverCon. In a series of pictures, Reinhart can be seen leaning up to kiss Sprouse as they were standing on a street corner. The two were also seen hugging each other, before they continued on their way.

Following their day of sightseeing, which included their rather passionate kiss on the streets of Paris, the couple were later photographed leaving the Hotel Vernet together. Lili Reinhart wore a red dress with a plunging neckline and a slit up the front, as they left for a dinner date at 114 Faubourg.

After their seemingly romantic time together on Monday, Reinhart and Cole Sprouse then appeared alongside other Riverdale cast mates at RiverCon Paris. They joined Lochlyn Munro, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Scott, Madchen Amick, Vanessa Morgan, and Marisol Nichols, who were there to talk about their hit CW series.

Fans of Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse will get to see more of the couple, as well as the rest of the Riverdale cast, as the series has been renewed for a third season. However, while fans will get to see more of the couple’s on-screen relationship, it is unlikely that the stars will confirm their relationship status in real life, even with pictures featuring them kissing on the streets of Paris.