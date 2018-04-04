Elizabeth Hurley Celebrates Son Damian’s 16th Birthday With Revealing Photo

Elizabeth Hurley wore a very low-cut dress for her son's birthday celebration.

Elizabeth Hurley recently celebrated her son, Damian, turning 16. The 52-year-old actress managed to upstage her only child by rocking a rather revealing dress to help him mark the major milestone. However, Damian didn’t seem to mind. In fact, he took a page from his ageless mother by sharing a photo of her extremely low-cut gown on his Instagram page.

On Wednesday, Elizabeth Hurley took to Instagram to wish Damian a happy 16th birthday. Her post was accompanied by a photo that was presumably taken while they were celebrating the special occasion together. In the snapshot, Damian is wearing a sophisticated silk jacket covered in a floral print pattern. His look-alike mother is rocking a festive dress embellished with sparkly swirls and stars in blue, pink, and gold. The neckline of the form-fitting dress dips down almost all the way to Elizabeth’s belly button, and her cleavage is on full display. The somewhat see-through dress also features thin spaghetti straps.

Elizabeth Hurley accessorized her risque party dress with a pair of silver hoop earrings and a Bindi on her forehead. Her youthful looks may leave some in awe over the fact that the Austin Powers actress is more than three times older than her teenage son.

“Happy Birthday to my little prince @damianhurley1,” Hurley captioned her Instagram photo. “The light of my life for the last 16 years.”

Damian let his mother know just how much he appreciates her by sharing the same photo on his Instagram page. A lot of teen guys would find photos of their mom showing off so much cleavage embarrassing, but Damian is used to seeing Elizabeth showing skin. In fact, his actress mom often enlists his help when she wants to take a bikini photo. As reported by the Daily Mail, Elizabeth said that she asks Damian to get behind the camera because he’s studying photography and has a really good eye.

Damian is Elizabeth Hurley’s son with American businessman Steve Bing. The actress raised him as a single mom, and she’s currently helping him follow in her footsteps by being his acting coach. Damian’s first major role was playing a spoiled and obnoxious prince on his mother’s E! series, The Royals. According to Elizabeth, her son is “ambitious,” and she thinks he has what it takes to make it in Hollywood.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with him on the last two seasons of The Royals,” she said during a recent interview with IANS. “My advice to him was ‘learn your lines and don’t be annoying’, both of which he managed with aplomb.”