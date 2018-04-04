Kylie Jenner: Tyga Reportedly Dating Her Best Friend After Birthing Travis Scott Baby, ‘Hollywood Life’ Claims

Tyga is believed to be dating Kylie Jenner's best friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou, it's been claimed.

Kylie Jenner might be shocked to hear that one of her closest friends, Anastasia Karanikolaou, has been romantically linked to her ex-boyfriend, Tyga.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that the Instagram star has been hinting at the possible fact that she’s dating the rapper after having posted a photo of herself at the rapper’s Beverly Hills home.

Fans were instantly puzzled to find out that Kylie Jenner’s pal was spending time at Tyga’s home, even if it was just a friendly visit because from what’s been gathered, Kylie has not been in contact with her former flame since their split in March 2017.

Anastasia has been friends with Kylie Jenner for years, so it would seem rather odd for fans to comprehend why the socialite would go on and date her pal’s ex-boyfriend, but the evidence definitely seems to link up to the idea that the twosome is dating.

Just one day after Tyga had boasted about his driveway and all the cars he owned, Anastasia posted a photo of herself outside of the same house, clearly indicating that she’s at least on friendly terms with Tyga.

Kylie Jenner has yet to react to the potential fact that her friend could be seeing her former lover, but with the way things are looking, it seems as if the reality star couldn’t care less regardless.

Insiders have shared that Jenner has strictly focused all of her attention on raising her daughter, Stormi, and being a united family with her boyfriend, Travis Scott.

Friends dating exes seems quite common in the family household considering that Rob Kardashian had started dating Tyga’s ex-girlfriend, Blac Chyna, during the time the duo were still said to have been really close friends.

The relationship caused a rift between their friendship, which would later soothe itself, but the fact of the matter is that it wouldn’t seem so shocking for Kylie Jenner to learn that her pal is dating an ex-boyfriend of hers.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 3, 2018 at 8:29pm PDT

As previously mentioned, Kylie is no longer in contact with the “Faded” hitmaker, who has since found himself in endless legal drama concerning his Beverly Hills rent, which insiders stress he’s failed to pay on multiple occasions.