‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spoilers: A Long Gone Character Is Set To Return & May Bring A Huge Twist With Them

Viewers are about to see what one former character has been up to.

Grey’s Anatomy fans are about to get a major blast from the past. The show, which is getting ready to wrap up its 14th season, is officially bringing back a character that hasn’t been seen since Season 6 to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital

According to an April 4 report by TVLine, actress Sarah Utterback will reprise her role of Nurse Olivia Harper. Grey’s Anatomy viewers may remember Olivia, who was a recurring character on the ABC medical drama from Season 1 through early Season 6, as the nurse who slept with both George O’Malley (T.R. Knight) and Alex Karev (Justin Chambers).

One of Olivia’s biggest Grey’s Anatomy storylines included the time when she hooked up with Alex and contracted syphilis from him, and later unknowingly gave the sexually transmitted disease to George. While Olivia’s return to the hospital will bring a major buzz to the remaining characters who will remember her time at the hospital, Alex, Meredith, Bailey, and Richard, she may bring an even bigger secret with her.

The report reveals that Olivia will show up to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital with her son to be treated. The mother and son will deal with Jo, who is currently Alex’s fiance. Once the doctors hear the story about Olivia’s past with Alex and George and see that she has a son there could be speculation that the boy’s father could be Alex or the late George O’Malley. It seems like a real possibility since the character hasn’t been seen in over seven years. There must be some reason for her return now.

Sarah Utterback is bringing back Nurse Olivia on #GreysAnatomy season 14 https://t.co/KM6PcOiQun — Matt Carter (@MattCarterMedia) April 4, 2018

Olivia will be seen during an upcoming episode of Grey’s Anatomy later this month, and the character is sure to have fans talking and reminiscing about the old days of Grey’s when Derek and George were still alive, Callie roamed the halls of the hospital, and Izzie Stevens still practiced medicine in Seattle.

Grey’s Anatomy fans can see Sarah Utterback as Nurse Olivia Harper when the episode airs on April 26, or they can catch up on Olivia’s first stint on the series by watching re-runs, which are currently streaming on Netflix.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.