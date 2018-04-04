WWE ‘WrestleMania 34’ News: Updated Battle Royal Participants List For Men’s & Women’s Matches

A look at which men's and women's superstars are participating in these over-the-top rope matches.

There are just four days until WWE’s WrestleMania 34 pay-per-view arrives, and it will feature two battle royal matches. Both the men’s and women’s superstars get a chance to claim a trophy this year, with both matches scheduled to take place on the WrestleMania 34 pre-show. Here’s a look at which of the superstars are confirmed to be participants in the two matches so far.

Since the WrestleMania 34 match card is pretty stacked for the main pay-per-view, WWE will be showing fans two battle royal matches free of charge for the pre-card. These matches feature a lot of superstars who don’t have official matches on the main card. In one of these battle royals, the women’s superstars will battle for the first-ever trophy awarded for their division in such a match.

The men will once again be vying for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy. So far, several of the men’s competitors were former winners of the trophy. “The Lone Wolf” Baron Corbin and Mojo Rawley are among recent winners and will look to claim their second-ever trophy. It’s always possible that fans might see The Big Show, another former winner, also show up, but he has not been announced as a participant.

Corbin and Rawley will have their hands full with some of the newer stars who haven’t won the match but are considered favorites to win. Joining Corbin and Rawley in the men’s battle royal will also be Matt Hardy, Tye Dillinger, Dolph Ziggler, Breezango, Goldust, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Primo Colon, Zack Ryder, and both members of The Revival.

Andre the Giant Battle Royal competitors:

Baron Corbin

Dash Wilder

Dolph Ziggler

Fandango

Goldust

Heath Slater

Matt Hardy

Mojo Rawley

Primo Colon

Rhyno

Scott Dawson

Tye Dillinger

Tyler Breeze

Zack Ryder

In an interesting report from WWE Leaks, it’s noted that the favorite on the betting odds for the men’s battle royal has never actually won the match. This year’s favorite is currently Elias, who isn’t even listed as one of the participants in the match. Other potential winners who haven’t been announced for the battle royal could be Samoa Joe, Big Cass, Big Show, Kane, or Bobby Lashley.

The latest women’s participants mentioned at PW Insider include Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Lana, Mickie James, Carmella, and Naomi. Interestingly enough, Carmella has a shot to not only win this match but also lay claim to a women’s championship belt on “the grandest stage of them all” with her Money in the Bank briefcase.

Women’s WrestleMania Battle Royal:

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Carmella

Lana

Liv Morgan

Mandy Rose

Mickie James

Naomi

Ruby Riott

Sarah Logan

Sasha Banks

The complete participant list for the two different WrestleMania 34 battle royal matches have yet to be officially set. That leaves room for some surprises in both matches in terms of potential returning superstars or NXT roster members who will compete. Rumors have already been going around about the next call-ups for the main roster and they could include No Way Jose, Authors of Pain, as well as the “Iconic Duo” of Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.

Fans will get to see both the men’s and women’s battle royals this coming Sunday on WWE Network and various WWE social media as part of the WrestleMania 34 pre-show.