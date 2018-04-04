Selena Gomez Glad She Never Collaborated With The Weeknd After Diss Track, ‘Hollywood Life’ Claims

Selena is happy to have never worked with The Weeknd professionally after hearing his diss track about her, it's been reported.

Selena Gomez is relieved that she never collaborated with The Weeknd on a song after hearing the things he said about her in his newest song, “Call Out My Name,” it’s been alleged.

According to Hollywood Life, Gomez was far from pleased when she listened to the track, where The Weeknd goes on to mention how he was under the impression that Selena wasn’t all that into him and just stuck by him until she eventually got back with Justin.

At the time of their split back in September, it was believed that Selena Gomez and her R&B singer ex-boyfriend had ended their relationship on good terms, but with what’s been gathered, it seems that Gomez is far from interested in being cordial with the 27-year-old.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Selena is glad to have never worked with her ex-boyfriend now that she’s seen how petty he’s being by talking bad about her in the form of a song that’s already beginning to rise on the charts.

She allegedly feels that the action to treat her like that is quite unfortunate because Selena really did share a strong connection with The Weeknd; it simply turned out that those feelings couldn’t overshadow her undying love for Justin.

The relief of never having recorded a song with The Weeknd is mainly because Selena Gomez would have been mortified to constantly be reminded by the man who would go on to somewhat talk bad about her to his millions of fans, which the 25-year-old reportedly feels is uncalled for and childish.

The Weeknd started dating Selena just weeks after she had completed her rehab stint, having often credited him for helping her stay on the right path and allegedly having told friends that she was glad to have someone like him in her life.

While Gomez would have hoped to remain friends with The Weeknd following their split, it appears that with the release of “Call Out My Name,” the last thing that Selena would want to do is to actively communicate with someone who has written a diss track about her.