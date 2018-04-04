Rusev made a demand that the WWE could not ignore.

It seems that the WWE is starting to see some value in some mid-card wrestlers that they have ignored. One example is Elias Samson, who may not have a match at WrestleMania 34, but he looks like he will get a big spot on the show with a musical performance that might get him some time with The Rock before all is said and done. Another example is Rusev, someone the WWE pushed hard when he moved up from NXT but then put the brakes on after his feud with John Cena ended his undefeated streak. It looked like Rusev Day caused the WWE to reconsider his importance, but PWInsider reported (via WrestleZone) that it took Rusev asking for his release to get him added to an actual title match at WrestleMania 34.

Rusev Day At WrestleMania 34

For the last month, it looked like Rusev had nothing to do at WrestleMania 34 except wrestling in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal. That would be a shame because fans have started responding to the Bulgarian superstar every time he comes out to the ring.

There is also the fact that Rusev Day shirts have become best-sellers at WWE events and online. However, the WWE still wasn’t pushing Rusev and even had Jinder Mahal in a title match at WrestleMania 34 instead of Rusev doing anything worthwhile.

The WWE likely heard the fans go nuts on Monday Night Raw this week when John Cena said that WrestleMania 34 takes place on Rusev Day (he also mentioned WWE standing for “Walk With Elias”), and that alone might have proved that the WWE made the right call with Rusev.

Rusev At WrestleMania 34

The question now is what the WWE plans to do with Rusev now that the fans have spoken. PWInsider reports that Rusev asked for his release since he reportedly didn’t like how the WWE was using him. While he gets pops and is using his Rusev Day catchphrase a lot, he was still mostly a gimmick act.

Now, Rusev is part of the United States title match at WrestleMania 34. The champion is Randy Orton, and the other two men involved are Bobby Roode and Jinder Mahal. There is a chance that the WWE could put the title on Mahal — trying to create the foreign heel holding the U.S. title.

However, it might be time for Rusev to hold the title again. While he doesn’t need a title right now because he is very over with the fans, a win would prove the WWE has faith in him. Plus, what better day to win a championship for the Bulgarian superstar than on Rusev Day?