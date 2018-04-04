Toni Braxton Dead At 50 Is The Latest Celebrity Death Hoax [Debunked]

Grammy-awarded winning singer Toni Braxton is dead, according to a fake news website. The 50-year-old singer is alive and is the latest celebrity victim of a celebrity death hoax. The bogus report claims that Braxton passed away due to unknown causes, according to Snopes.

The domain of the hoax website has CNN as part of the name to appear more authentic. Trending Google searches for Toni Braxton show the effectiveness of fake news. Some of the rising searches for the singer include “Toni Braxton died,” “Toni Braxton dead,” and “Did Toni Braxton die.”

The “Un-Break My Heart” singer is active on her social media accounts. The singer’s last Instagram update is a tribute to the late author Maya Angelou, who was honored on the latest Google Doodle.

Toni Braxton is engaged to Cash Money Records CEO Birdman. In a memoir, Braxton talked about living with auto-immune disease lupus.

The death hoax claimed that Toni Braxton died of unknown causes but implied that lupus played a role to make the false story seem more legitimate.

Death hoaxes seemingly spread on Facebook as several unsuspecting users share the news with their friends without verifying the information. Some of the numerous celebrity death hoaxes, which includes Jaden Smith, Angelina Jolie, and Sylvester Stallone, use the logo of legitimate news organizations, such as NBC, to make the links more clickable.

Some of the fake websites try to entice users with death photos and sometimes ask Facebook users to allow access to their details through an app.

The 50-year-old singer stars on Braxton Family Values and released an album, Sex & Cigarettes, this year.

Braxton confirmed her engagement to Birdman after months of speculation. The couple made their first public appearance together at the 2016 BET awards and confirmed their engagement earlier this year.

A post shared by Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) on Feb 21, 2018 at 3:17pm PST

Braxton denied a report that the couple has already married. During a Good Morning America interview with Robin Roberts, Braxton denied her sister Tamar’s claim that they got married. The singer did not indicate when she plans on marrying the record producer, according to Ebony.

Toni Braxton is not dead, and the singer is currently on tour promoting her new album.