Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’ Enters Top Rock Charts 40 Years After Its Release—Thanks To A Meme

A viral tweet gives the 1977 hit new life on the Internet.

Fleetwood Mac just made a surprising return to Billboard’s Hot Rock Songs charts, despite the fact that the classic rock band hasn’t released a studio album in more than 15 years. According to Billboard, Fleetwood Mac’s classic song “Dreams,” a No. 1 single from the band’s 1977 landmark album Rumours, has re-entered the charts at No. 14. A snippet from the famous song was used in a meme posted to Twitter in which Alcorn State University’s Golden Girls dance team is seen marching along to the Fleetwood Mac classic.

While the tweet wasn’t exactly flattering—the meme was captioned with a line that included “Fleetwood Mac’s music is so boring, you can’t even dance to it”—it gave new life to the Stevie Nicks-penned song, which previously hit No. 1 on Billboard’s charts nearly 41 years ago, in June 1977.

The Fleetwood Mac-themed meme has already earned over 130,000 retweets and more than 310,000 likes, putting it securely in viral territory. In addition, Billboard reports that “Dreams” has had a huge surge in download sales and nearly 2 million on-demand streams since the meme first went viral in late March.

You can see the now-viral tweet that references Fleetwood Mac’s “boring” music below.

“Fleetwood Mac’s music is so boring, you can’t even dance to it” Me, an intellectual: pic.twitter.com/2QmrFycHy2 — i m m i g r ❀ n t (@bottledfleet) March 22, 2018

Of course, diehard Fleetwood Mac fans may get even more meaning out of the marching band reference. Back in 1979, the music video for the title track of the band’s Tusk album was performed with a little help from the USC Trojan Marching Band.

Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours received a bit of buzz last year when the song “The Chain” turned up on the soundtrack for the movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and was featured during a Super Bowl commercial for the flick. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the 1977 Fleetwood Mac song re-entered the Hot Rock Songs chart at No. 7 last May.

A meme pushes Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" onto the Hot Rock Songs chart https://t.co/bS768tx8Lz pic.twitter.com/5Yc61VMw4t — billboard (@billboard) April 3, 2018

“Dreams” was written by Stevie Nicks and was the second single off of the Rumours album in March 1977. The Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter has long said the song was written about the turbulent end of her relationship with bandmate Lindsey Buckingham.

“Dreams” is the only Fleetwood Mac song ever to hit the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s charts. You can listen to the entire song below.