Kim Kardashian Reveals She Wore A Wig For New KKW X Mario Photo Shoot

Last week, KKW Beauty and Kim Kardashian shared new images from the photo shoot for the KKW X Mario collection. After the pictures were posted to social media, there were many people who commented that Kardashian looked different, and not like herself. Now, in a series of images from behind-the-scenes, which were posted to KimKardashianWest.com, Kim Kardashian has revealed exactly why she looked so different.

According to the Daily Mail, the reason the reality star and beauty mogul’s look was so different is because she was wearing a wig for the photo shoot. Kardashian admitted that at the time they took the pictures, her hair was still blonde. However, her collaborator on the KKW X Mario collection, Mario Dedivanovic, really wanted her to have a darker hair color for the shoot because he prefers that look on her.

Of course, fans of Kim Kardashian were reminded by the reality star that she is not usually comfortable wearing fake hair, but this time she said, “this one looked so good and I loved the color.” The brunette wig was not the only decision made at the photo shoot, as the star revealed that she also planned to wear shorts, but decided that she really wanted to spice things up, which led to the decision to take off her clothes and go with just the black body suit instead.

Kim Kardashian said that originally they believed they were only going to do close-ups and head shots, which is why she was wearing the shorts. However, at the end of the shoot she decided that she really wanted things to be sexier, which led to her taking the shorts off. Ultimately Kardashian said that it was the pictures they took at the end of the shoot without the shorts on that were their favorites, so they decided to use those for the KKW X Mario beauty campaign.

Besides wearing a wig and going for a sexier look with her outfit, Mario Dedivanovic also used the different products that can be found in the KKW X Mario collection on Kim Kardashian, while her hair was styled by Chris Appleton. Overall, the focus of the shoot may have been on the makeup and how it can magnify one’s look, but with Kardashian wearing a dark wig for the pictures, many people were looking at her hair and trying to figure out exactly what was so different.