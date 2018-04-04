‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sam’s Soul Searching Leads To Stunning Decision – Drew And Jason Floored

May sweeps on 'GH' features the Nurses Ball and the return of Sam Cain and her heart-wrenching choice between two brothers.

New General Hospital spoilers reveal that Sam Cain (Kelly Monaco) is on a journey of self-discovery now that she admitted that she loves both Drew Cain (Billy Miller) and Jason Morgan (Steve Burton). While Jason was more understanding of her dilemma, Drew was not. He’s angry that she married him and became Mrs. Cain while knowing she had strong feelings for Jason. Now that Sam can’t hide from the truth anymore, she wants to be alone to mull things over, but the decision she makes when she returns stuns both men.

Jason Will Wait, But What About Drew?

General Hospital spoilers from Soap Hub question whether Sam is right to take off and leave Port Charles after dropping the bombshell that blew up her marriage to Drew. The site reminded fans that both men have a backup woman waiting in the wings they could turn to if Sam stays gone too long. For Jason, he could cozy up to Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) who’s currently on the rocks with Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth). As for Drew, Kim Nero (Tamara Braun) seems to have fond memories of their time together.

If Sam remains out of the picture, the men might lose patience but, for now, Jason seems content to wait while Drew is already talking about splitting up their assets, even though everything he owns came from Jason’s money. Recent GH spoilers from the soap magazines don’t include any tidbits about Sam through mid-late April dates, so it looks like Sam doesn’t return until May sweeps. By then, everything in Port Charles might have changed.

EXCLUSIVE CONTENT: What's the secret Jason is keeping from Sam until they return from New York? Find out tomorrow. #GH pic.twitter.com/4YWOeKQpEQ — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 12, 2017

Kelly Monaco Is Not Leaving GH

With these recent General Hospital spoilers about Sam ditching Port Charles, some fans are worried that Kelly Monaco might be leaving the ABC soap. Rest assured, Kelly isn’t going anywhere. ABC Soaps in Depth shot down the rumor that Monaco could be leaving the show and quoted Steve Burton saying, “Kelly Monaco is not leaving” to further reassure viewers that Sam is sticking around. It would be too easy for Sam to walk away from both men. She must make a choice, and when she does, it’s a shocker.

Someone else upset with Sam leaving town is Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright). New GH spoilers from She Knows Soaps promise that this Friday, April 6, Carly rails at Jason for letting Sam leave town. Carly wants Jason to get aggressive and claim Sam, but Jason knows that is the wrong way to go. Jason can’t push Sam to choose him, and if he does, she could walk away. Drew isn’t pushing Sam to choose him, either. Instead, he’s pushing her away because he’s hurt and angry. That’s not the answer either.

It's past time Sam and Jason had a private conversation. But how deep will it go? A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/zcjaEIspPW — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 14, 2017

Sam Returns, Makes Her Choice

With just a few weeks left until the start of May sweeps, ABC soap fans will see Sam back in time to blow up sweeps when she lets Drew and Jason know whom she’s chosen. And the stunning decision that Sam makes is to choose herself, and not Drew or Jason. Sam takes the time to think carefully while she’s gone and decides that the relationship that she and Jason once shared is in her past and she can’t go back to it. That’s not who Sam is anymore, and she doesn’t want the mob in her children’s lives.

The life that Sam and Drew was built was on false assumptions because he doesn’t know much about himself. So long as Drew has no memories, Sam can’t move forward with him either. Plus, Jason would have to choose Sam over Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) once and for all, and he might not be prepared to do that. With things as they are — Jason back in the mob and Drew still an amnesiac — Sam can’t be with either one of them and decides to be a single mom for a while and see what happens next.

How will Drew, Jason, and GH fans react to Sam’s decision to reject both men? All this comes out in May sweeps and will make the dynamic between the Q twins even worse. Catch up on the latest GH scoop for the week of April 2-6, see what happens when Jim Harvey kidnaps Jake and Liz, and the rumored Morgan recast coming at the end of Nelle’s gaslight scheme. Watch ABC weekdays for new episodes and check back here often for the new General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.