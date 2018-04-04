Fans of the Marvel character Spider-Man will surely have their spidey senses tingling due to this news.

The release of Insomniac’s Spider-Man is right around the corner. Insomniac Games, who partnered with Sony Interactive Entertainment, is releasing the game on September 7.

Game Informer’s Andrew Reiner was among the first to disclose the news. In his piece, he imparted that the Marvel-themed game will be available only on PS4.

Joe Skrebels of IGN revealed that the game can be pre-ordered. He goes on to say that those who pre-order Spider-Man will receive various bonuses. The bonuses include several extra Spider-Man suits, a Spider-Drone gadget, skills points that can be used to upgrade Spider-Man’s attributes, a PSN avatar, and a Spider-Man theme.

The news comes during a bustling time for Marvel. According to Gabe Gurwin of Digital Trends, the movie Black Panther has already been a title that has gotten a lot of attention in 2018. Gurwin also reminds readers that Avengers: Infinity War is not too far away.

According to Skrebels, the release date is not the only crucial tidbit that is known. The box art has also been released to go along with DLC (downloadable content) information. Moreover, there will also be special editions of Insomniac’s Spider-Man.

According to Chandler Wood of PlayStation LifeStyle, the box art features Spider-Man in an iconic, comic-inspired pose with an appropriate red background. Wood also exhibited that the superhero is donning a new costume specifically designed by Insomniac Games.

Stemming from PlayStation’s Twitter account, it is safe to say the beloved web-firing character looks sharp.

It's official: Marvel's Spider-Man swings to PS4 on September 7. Full details on the Digital Deluxe Edition, Collector's Edition, pre-order bonuses, and more: https://t.co/SCMTWsufxP pic.twitter.com/tVSsqpPVs0 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 4, 2018

One of the special editions of the game is the Digital Deluxe Edition. Per GameSpot’s Chris Pereira, this edition comes with a standard copy of the game and post-launch DLC. More specifically, the DLC includes story chapters from Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps. Each chapter is supplemented by new missions, villains, characters, and suits for Spider-Man to try on.

Citizens of the U.S. and Canada who buy the Digital Deluxe Edition will also get a collectible pin of Spider-Man via mail, as reported by Comicbook.com’s Liana Ruppert. The pin will showcase Spider-Man as he appears on the cover of the video game. This particular edition will cost $80.

However, for diehard fans, there is yet another option to consider. For $150, gamers can acquire the Collector’s Edition of Spider-Man. According to Gurwin’s article, the Collector’s Edition comes with everything from the Digital Deluxe option. In tune with this, buyers will also get a steelbook case, a mini art book, and a statue of the man of the hour: Spider-Man. Although the top of the statue has been unveiled, the bottom remains a mystery as of now.

Based on what the Nerdist’s Blair Marnell reports, the new Spider-Man game looks rather incredible. Released footage from Spider-Man showcases a highly confident, mobile character “who is at the peak of his skills.”

What is encouraging about the release date is that it will not interfere with the release of Red Dead Redemption. According to the Daily Star’s James Wright, the release of Spider-Man comes about seven weeks prior to when the other game will be on the market.

While Xbox One owners may not be happy campers, Marvel fans must be feeling pretty good right now. At first blush, Insomniac’s Spider-Man appears to be a game where users can utilize a plethora of features to fight crime. That fact alone is sure to unlock the inner spidey senses of Spider-Man supporters.