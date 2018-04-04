Jessa Duggar Seewald Slammed By ‘In Touch’ For Obsessing Over Her Wedding And Making Other Weddings About Her

Jessa has been accused of always attempting to 'steal' the spotlight from her sisters.

Jessa Duggar Seewald has been called the “mean girl” in the Duggar family in the past, especially after she published a story discussing the fact that as a small child, she always kicked her older sister Jana Duggar at night. She has also been criticized for posting her wedding albums online several years later, often as someone in her family gets married or announces an engagement, which many have said is because she wants the attention on her. Now, In Touch Weekly has criticized the mom-of-two, saying that she constantly wants to remind people that she and Ben got married.

Jessa Duggar Seewald has had her own Instagram account since she got engaged to Ben Seewald, which seems to be about the time that Duggar children are allowed to have their own social media. Josiah Duggar, however, broke the rules by creating his own Instagram when he was courting ex Marjorie Jackson, but he never took down his social media after they parted ways.

In Touch reminisced about some of the ways Jessa Duggar Seewald paid homage to her 2014 wedding with various social media posts. On her first anniversary, Jessa posted “rare” footage of her wedding that no one had “ever seen before.”

Jessa was previously criticized for posting an entire album of her wedding when her first cousin, Amy Duggar King, got married to her husband. Instead of posting a congratulatory post, her post became simply an album for her wedding, which several fans found to be a bit self-congratulatory.

She was also criticized for making Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s wedding about her, discussing how “hectic” the days are before your wedding and stating that witnessing her wedding made her reminisce about her own big day.

Many also thought that Jessa Duggar Seewald took the lead in a rather “rude” way when brother Joe Duggar married his new wife, Kendra Duggar. However, Kendra Duggar didn’t seem to be too bothered about allowing her sister-in-law to take the lead and instead said she liked having someone to take charge on such a stressful day.

In Touch compared Jessa Duggar Seewald to “that girl from high school” who reposts photos from her wedding every few years.