Savannah Chrisley Kisses Boyfriend In Latest Instagram Picture As Todd Chrisley Leaves Hilarious Comment

Things are heating up for Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles.

As of late, Savannah Chrisley has had no problem sharing the love for her new boyfriend with fans across her social media accounts.

It is not uncommon for the 20-year-old to post photos to her Instagram page with her new beau, NHL player Nic Kerdiles. And just yesterday, Savannah shared a picture with fans of her and Kerdiles in a lip lock.

In the newest picture, the couple appear to be in a car together as they share a kiss. The couple both have their eyes closed and appear to be very into the sweet embrace. Savannah is wearing her short blonde hair down and has a pair of sunglasses on top of her head while Kerdile’s side profile shows off his facial hair.

In the caption of the photo, Chrisley tells fans that people call their relationship “goals,” but they call it “life.” But even with Chrisley’s preface, fans still chimed in on the picture, telling Savannah that her relationship with Kerdiles is actually goals.

“You are goals! So preshhh.”

“Beautiful couple!!! Y’all would make beautiful babies,” another fan of the Chrisley Knows Best star commented.

Kerdiles also commented on the photo, telling Savannah that he loves her before going on to say that his beard looks “patchier” than normal. And much to the delight of fans, Savannah’s father and the patriarch of the Chrisley family also left a comment on the photo in true Todd fashion.

Though he didn’t write any words in the comment section, Chrisley made his thoughts on the photo known with a series of the puking emoji faces. Many of Savannah’s followers noticed Todd’s comment, giving it over 3,100 likes in itself. As fans of the show know, Todd has been notoriously protective over his children, especially Savannah and the men that she dates.

In all, Savannah’s latest post seemed to be very popular among her followers as it gained an impressive 114,000 plus likes as well as 660 comments.

If she keeps up with the trend of posting loving pictures with Kerdiles, then it is probably only a matter of time before she posts yet another one. And fans will most likely be on the edges of their seat to see if Todd has another witty comment in store.