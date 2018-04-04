‘Teen Mom’: Jenelle Evans Blocks Maci Bookout, Calls Out Ryan Edwards, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Jenelle Evans is speaking her mind when it comes to Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards.

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is creating controversy yet again. The mother-of-three recently sparked online debate when she posted a meme about the Florida school shooting that eventually led to her slamming Teen Mom OG stars Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards online.

According to an April 4 report by Radar Online, Jenelle Evans posted a meme involving Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the Florida school shooting survivor-turned-gun control advocate. When a Teen Mom 2 fan called out Evans for posting the meme asking, “How stupid can you be?” Jenelle shot back saying it’s “sarcasm” calling the meme “a joke.”

Later, Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout posted articles on her social media account about Jenelle Evans sharing the memes, and the Teen Mom 2 star wasn’t happy about it.

“I’m sorry Maci, I’m blocking you. This is ridiculous!” she said of Bookout sharing the articles.

Jenelle then went on to call out Maci’s ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards.

As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, has been fired from the show after he posted a series of homophobic comments via his Twitter account. It didn’t take long for MTV to get wind of the comments and give David the boot. However, Maci Bookout and her husband filed for an order of protection against Ryan Edwards this week after revealing that Ryan had threatened to hurt Maci while high on heroin, and even said he would “put a bullet” in her husband Taylor McKinney’s head.

Now, Jenelle Evans wants answers about why Ryan can “threaten the lives of cast members” without facing any punishment, but David can’t share his opinion on his social media page.

“I would want answers about that!” Evans stated.

Jenelle and David have taken heat for a lot of their political and personal views but have never threatened anyone’s lives. Now, Evans wants to know why Ryan Edwards seems to be getting special treatment for his bad behavior.

Teen Mom OG fans can watch Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards on episodes that currently air Monday nights on MTV, while Jenelle Evans can be seen on Teen Mom 2 when the show returns with new episodes later this year.