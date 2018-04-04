O.J. Simpson Allegedly Created A Murder Plot To Kill The Goldmans, Starts Investigation, Reports ‘In Touch’

The former football player was famously acquitted for killing his ex-wife and her lover.

O.J. Simpson was famously acquitted for the murder of ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her lover, Ron Goldman in 1995. However, in 1997, Simpson was found liable for Ron’s wrongful death and ordered to pay the Goldman family damages of over $33 million, reports In Touch Weekly.

In order to get out of paying the damages, it has been reported that O.J. Simpson talked to one of his cellmates and tried to convince him to murder the Goldman family because of how much money he’s had to pay them over the years. He allegedly offered his cellmate, Vernon Nelson, $100,000 and agreed to use his name to promote Nelson’s upcoming book. The conversations allegedly happened in Lovelock Correctional Center between 2015 and 2016, and currently, there is an investigation to see if any of the claims hold true.

According to In Touch Weekly, Department of Corrections Inspector General’s Office have been questioning Vernon Nelson and have been looking at surveillance tapes to try and suss out what is true and what isn’t. Nelson’s testimony could prove to be useful if the state decides to press charges.

However, a representative from the Nevada Department of Corrections Inspector General’s Office says that no such investigation has taken place at this time, so it is unclear whether one will be conducted in the future or if they are unable to speak about the investigation because ti is currently in progress.

O.J. Simpson recently served a nine year sentence in Nevada prison for armed robbery. He was released in October of 2017, and authorities handed him over in the middle of the night to prevent a media circus from happening outside of their gates.

