‘RHOC’ Vicki Gunvalson’s Daughter, Briana, Hospitalized Due To Lupus Complications, Reports ‘Radar Online’

The incurable disease is causing the mother of two to have inflammation around her heart.

Briana, Vicki Gunvalson’s daughter, is currently in the hospital due to complications of lupus SLE, the incurable disease she suffers from. The mom-of-three is currently hospitalized in North Carolina, where she is being treated for irregular heart rhythms due to swelling and inflammation around her heart. According to husband, Ryan, she will also be having a cardiac ablation in order to help her heart get back to normal. Radar Online broke the news, along with photos from Briana’s husband’s social media.

Briana Culberson has appeared on-and-off on her mother’s show, Real Housewives of Orange County since its inception in 2006. She has been portrayed as the long-suffering daughter of Vicki Gunvalson, and has worked her way up to becoming a nurse, despite her scary symptoms and complications, some of which were recorded on the show. At one point, Briana had to have several nodes taken out of her neck to test for cancer, and during the last season, the mom-of-three was hospitalized a few times due to fever.

After years of not knowing what was going on with her daughter, Vicki Gunvalson stated that she was finally diagnosed with lupus after several years of her mystery illness and symptoms that she went through with Vicki by her side.

The mom-of-two currently lives in North Carolina and is hospitalized at the University of North Carolina for her illness. Her husband, Ryan, is in the military and moves around a lot, first taking Briana to Oklahoma, and now to North Carolina. Briana’s mother, Vicki Gunvalson, took her to Orange County after a long drive from the midwest, to live in a house she purchased for her daughter. Briana stayed there for a while, mostly while her husband was away doing his military duty, so she could have help with her two sons while battling with her health issues.

Vicki Gunvalson is rumored to be looking at property in North Carolina near her daughter, to make sure that she can stay close to her daughter. Vicki has been known to be incredibly overbearing, and this latest rumor wouldn’t be much of a surprise for Real Housewives of Orange County fans.