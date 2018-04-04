Venus Williams Shows Off Boyfriend After Miami Open Loss, Tennis Star May Be Engaged After Serena’s Wedding

Venus Williams kisses her boyfriend, Nicholas Hammond, in New York as engagement rumors intensify.

Venus Williams may have dashed her hope of taking home the Miami Open title, but she is not wasting any time crying over spilled milk. Instead of lingering in sunny Florida to watch her competitors get ahead, the 37-year-old tennis player jetted off to New York to show that her career is not the only thing on her mind. With her boyfriend in her arms, Venus showed that she has other things to be happy about in her life.

The older sister of Serena Williams got to the quarterfinals of the 2018 Miami Open when she fell to the 24-year-old Danielle Collins. Having beaten her sister, who was making her comeback after giving birth to her first baby, Venus was touted as one of the favorites of the tournament, but she had a crushing two-set defeat, 6-2, 6-3, to a relative newcomer.

“[Collins] played very well, aggressively,” Venus said afterward to ESPN. “She went for every shot and they landed. There are days when they don’t, and that wasn’t today.”

Her loss coincided with the Easter weekend, which she took advantage to spend some time with her boyfriend. Instead of spending the holiday with her older sister and her baby, she instead flew over to New York to clock in some hours with her boyfriend, Nicholas Hammond.

“The tennis star, 37, was spotted walking back from a workout with her beefy beau, Nicolas Hammond, in Manhattan on Sunday afternoon,” reports Page Six. “Sporting a backpack and silver Olympic gear, Williams was photographed crossing the street hand in hand with the 25-year-old.”

The tennis star was later seen locking lips with Nicholas, affirming the fact that she is no longer hiding her personal relationships.

The tennis champ is still going strong with her date from her sister's wedding! https://t.co/dcdA247iqo — BET (@BET) April 2, 2018

She first made her relationship public with him earlier in 2018 when she brought him to Australia for one of the early-season tournaments. Shortly afterward, she was seen “sporting an eye-catching diamond band on her ring finger,” according to Daily Mail, which got her fans wondering if Venus is engaged to her new man and envisions her own wedding in the future. She did bring her boyfriend to Serena’s wedding back in September 2017, which hinted how serious their romance was.

Unlike her younger sister, Venus rarely posts about her personal life on Instagram. When she was dating Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams first made it public on her social media account. Despite only being a year older, Venus is rather conservative about her social media engagements and only posts about her professional life.

Like Venus, her boyfriend is also quite a private guy. Although he is only 25, he also is quite wealthy, according to Heavy, as he is the heir to Walter Annenberg’s TV Guide fortune.

Venus Williams has yet to confirm her relationship with Nicholas Hammond despite their public appearances.