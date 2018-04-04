Intel Brings Its Latest Gen CPUs To Laptops Including Its Monstrous Hexa Core Intel Core i9

The monstrous six-core Intel Core i9-8950HK offers double the processing speeds when compared to previous generation mobile Core i7s.

Intel is finally offering laptop users a chance to taste the kind of performance that is currently only being offered to desktop owners using its latest 8th generation Intel core CPUs. The 8th gen laptop CPUs are now being rolled out to different third-party manufacturers, which means that powerful new laptops will likely start flooding the market very soon. Among the new chips that are being offered, power users will likely be on the lookout for the most powerful variant, namely the monstrous six-core Intel Core i9-8950HK.

As reported by Engadget, the 8th generation Intel Core i9 laptop processors will be vastly more powerful than the previous generation Intel Core i7s. According to the chip manufacturer, the Intel Core i9 mobile CPUs will be 29 percent faster than the current Core i7s. The new processor will be offering almost double the performance for most games, but more importantly, it will offer 59 percent faster processing speeds for editing 4K videos on applications such as Adobe Premiere Pro. While laptops that will be sporting the Intel Core i9-8950HK will undoubtedly be very expensive, content creators who are dependent on fast processors to complete their work will likely be willing to fork over the cash.

The Intel Core i9-8950HK features individual Turbo Boost-capable cores, which can be increased up to 4.8 GHz. The hexacore processor also comes unlocked right out of the box and users should have no problems overclocking it. Those that don’t necessarily need the insane amount of power can opt to get the Core i7-8750H and 8850H, which are still amazing performers.

As for mid to low-level laptop consumers, Intel will be offering new versions of its Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 laptop CPUs. As reported by The Verge, the new processors will provide faster processing speeds when compared to their predecessors and they should still be a welcome upgrade for most people looking for the latest portable computer. All of the new processors will be supporting the company’s new Optane Technology. The feature allows users to use large cache memory modules, which will significantly increase a computer’s performance. The company previously claimed that games and applications should load up to 4.7 times faster with the use of the new technology.