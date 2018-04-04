Spoilers suggest that the NCIS team would look into a case of a missing petty officer in the upcoming 'Sight Unseen' episode.

There is no denying that NCIS Season 15 is one of the most followed television series worldwide at present, even with its plunging ratings. CBS has yet to announce the show’s renewal for another installment. Despite this, it was previously revealed that there are a lot of things ahead in the remaining episodes of the current season.

Most fans are aware that one of the show’s lead cast members is set to bid her last goodbye. In October of 2017, Pauley Perrette announced that NCIS Season 15 is going to be her final installment. The good pal of Mark Harmon made the shocking pronouncement on Twitter.

Digital Spy shared that Pauley Perrette made it clear she is not leaving the show because she is launching her own cosmetic line. Contrary to the malicious reports making rounds online, the NCIS Season 15 star also said that there is no bad blood between her and some CBS executives. The 49-year-old American actress revealed that she made her decision to leave the show in 2016.

“So it is true that I am leaving NCIS… There have been all kinds of false rumors as to why (NO I DON’T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE…)”

Before Pauley Perrette departs from the show, CarterMatt shared that special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard (David McCallum), NCIS Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll), Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham), Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), Abby Scuito (Perrette), and Jack Sloane (Maria Bello) will have to track down a petty officer. The official synopsis of the imminent NCIS Season 15 Episode 20 suggests that the NCIS team will carefully look into a case involving Navy personnel.

Spoilers suggest that NCIS Season 15 Episode 20 will be about the sudden death of a sheriff. It was reported that the constable arrested a petty officer who is stoned while on duty. While the marshal is driving to the police station, he received a call. Unfortunately, the law enforcement officer lost control of his car while he is on the phone and, consequently, crashed into a lake.

Special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs and the rest of the NCIS team will swiftly respond to the accident. More NCIS Season 15 Episode 20 spoilers have it that the group will pull the vehicle out of the water to start their investigation. However, Mark Harmon’s character and his associates will be surprised that only the sheriff’s body is inside the car and the drunk petty officer is nowhere to be found.

NCIS season 15 episode 19 review: Mark Harmon shines; Elena's story https://t.co/8N727pmKPp #NCIS — Jessica Carter (@dangergirl101) April 4, 2018

As the NCIS team continues its probe, agent Nick Torres will take the spotlight. He will be assigned to communicate with a blind woman. Reports suggest that Annie Barth (Marilee Talkington) is the sole witness to the accident. Other NCIS Season 15 Episode 20 spoilers claimed that Marilee’s character has evidence that could help special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs and his team solve the case.

NCIS season 15 episode 20 return date: The 350th episode https://t.co/xLeNYuw1rE #NCIS — Jessica Carter (@dangergirl101) April 4, 2018

The popular American action police procedural television series is taking another break next week. Hence, the upcoming “Sight Unseen” episode is set to be aired on Tuesday, April 17 at 8 p.m. on CBS. Stay tuned for the latest spoilers, new, and updates about NCIS Season 15!