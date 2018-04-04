‘Fixer Upper’ Series Finale: A Look Back At Chip And Joanna Gaines’ Final Curtain Call On Their Hit HGTV Show

The 'Fixer Upper' series finale aired last night on HGTV.

Since 2013, Chip and Joanna Gaines have been charming viewers all over the country with their hit HGTV show. Last night, however, the Fixer Upper series finale aired, and not only did it mark the end of an era, but it also marked some new beginnings for the beloved Waco, Texas, couple.

The Insider is reporting that when the Fixer Upper series finale aired last night at 9 p.m. EST on HGTV, it featured some of the couple’s favorite clips from their five-year stint with the show that taught us how to love shiplap.

The Gaines couple got their start flipping homes in the Waco, Texas, area in 2001, where Joanna would regularly blog about her experiences. In 2011, Joanna’s blog came to the attention of Allison Page, general manager at HGTV and DIY networks. Page said that she appreciated that they were an “authentic” couple — far from perfect — and thought that they would be a good fit for a show about home renovations.

The original Fixer Upper pilot aired in 2013 when Chip and Joanna were “rehabbing” a completely uninhabitable home. That’s when the show became an instant hit, with almost 2 million viewers on its debut episode alone.

And as the show continued to grow in popularity, Chip and Joanna expanded their empire to include the Magnolia Homes renovation business, the Magnolia Realty real estate agency, Magnolia Silos marketplace, Magnolia Journal magazine, Magnolia House and Hillcrest Estate luxury rental properties, and Magnolia Table restaurant.

I can't believe tonight is our very last episode of #FixerUpper. This picture is from our pilot in 2012 & the last scene in 2017. What a journey this has been! Check out my blog for an update from us & to see what's on the horizon for us & @Magnolia. https://t.co/8DsQXJmQJa pic.twitter.com/C1BlHL5TJw — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) April 3, 2018

This, of course, is to say nothing about their Home and Hearth collection, which is currently being sold at Target, and their other projects — including the baby that’s on the way!

Reportedly, too, the couple receives upwards of $30,000 per episode of Fixer Upper, and they are worth upwards of $9 million. Not bad for a couple that started out merely flipping houses!

And even though Fixer Upper won’t be on the air after last night, fans of the Gaines’s can enjoy their new spin-off show, Fixer Upper: Behind the Design, which is currently airing on HGTV.

The Fixer Upper series finale will air, periodically, in repeats on HGTV. Check your local listings for the channel.