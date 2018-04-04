‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abigail May Get A New Shocking Alter-Ego

Will Abby develop yet another alter-ego?

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller) may have more split personality drama ahead of her. Speculation is running wild that Abby may actually develop yet another alter-ego to go along with the two she already has, Dr. Laura and Gabby.

According to an April 3 report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans could soon see another alter-ego make their way into Abigail’s body. However, spoilers suggest that the new alter-ego could be the most shocking one yet and might be none other than Abigail’s former tormentor, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson).

Currently, there is a huge struggle within Abigail as her alter-egos, Laura and Gabby, fight to take over her body. When Abby does get a chance to regain control of her body, it is never for very long. Most recently, Days of Our Lives viewers watched as Abigail escaped her alter-egos and hurried to see Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) for help. It seems Marlena may be able to figure out what is going on with Abby, but that will likely put her in danger as well.

When Abby realizes she can’t control what’s going on with her, she may need to create another alter-ego to help keep Laura and Gabby in check. This person could be Ben Weston. While Abigail has been terrified of Ben since he kidnapped her and killed many Salem residents, she could morph into him as a way of coping with what is going on inside her. Days of Our Lives fans could see Ben take over as the most dominate alter-ego and keep Laura and Gabby from completely destroying Abigail’s mind.

In the latest #DAYS, Laura and Gabby battle for control of Abigail.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/DFC7LJCcVr — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 4, 2018

However, there is a very real person who also needs to be dealt with, and that is Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher). Days of Our Lives fans know that Stefan has fallen in love with Gabby and will do whatever he can to make sure she sticks around in Abigail’s body so that they can explore their relationship. Spoilers suggest that Stefan will even go as far as to kidnap Marlena in order to protect Abby’s shocking secret.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.