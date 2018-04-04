‘Alaskan Bush People’ Update: Ami Brown Is Reportedly ‘Looking Frail’ Again, Family Forced To Leave Washington

Avid followers of the Brown family are wondering about their matriarch's current medical condition.

Avid followers of Alaskan Bush People remains clueless about the real medical condition of Ami Brown up until now. Many fans were shocked after Bear Brown hinted that his family has checked into UCLA Medical Center again — a few months since it was claimed that his mom is already cancer-free. Now, new reports suggest that the Brown matriarch is looking weak lately.

Ami Brown and her family were forced to abandon Browntown after the 54-year-old reality star was diagnosed with stage-4 lung cancer in June 2017. The Alaskan Bush People series even followed how the clan was coping as their matriarch’s painful radiation and chemotherapy treatments changed their day-to-day activities. The doctors even announced that Ami only has a three percent chance of survival.

On December 21, 2017, Alaskan Bush People star Ami Brown received good news when her doctors gave her a clean bill of health after several months of battling cancer. After dropping to 77 pounds, People reported that all signs of cancer were gone. At the time, Billy’s wife knew the day would end on a happy note.

“You hear the words chemo and radiation and you’re staring down that dark road and I want other people to know that it’s petrifying but you need to keep a little light. I hope they can see that I made it through and that gives them hope. It’s very scary but I never gave up hope. You have to stay positive and keep God with you because he really does perform miracles.”

However, Radar Online shared that Ami Brown is looking frail again recently. The entertainment news outlet reported that an eyewitness saw the Alaskan Bush People star appearing so weak while in a wheelchair in mid-March. Because of this, some fans cannot help but speculate that the fatal ailment of Billy’s wife could have possibly returned, which forced them to leave Omak, Washington, and return to UCLA Medical Center.

Adding fuel to the fire is the recent post of Ami Brown’s youngest kid on Instagram. In Touch Weekly shared that Rain’s cryptic post had fans wondering if something bad is going on again in the family. In the said post, the 14-year-old Alaskan Bush People star shared a photo with a line saying, “Earth’s saddest day and gladdest day were just three days apart.”

While the post is clearly about the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, Rain’s avid followers started thinking that she might be hinting about the present status of her mom, Ami Brown. Some fans even sent prayers and inspirational messages to the Alaskan Bush People star. “It’s a sign everything will get better soon,” one fan wrote in the comment section.

Aside from that, Bear Brown also posted a photo of himself inside the UCLA Medical Center on Friday, March 30. Most fans are aware that it was the same medical institution where Ami Brown received radiation and chemotherapy treatments for lung cancer last year. “Time to Escape from LA!!! (Again) #losangeles #freedom #uclamedicalcenter #family #bearbrown,” the 30-year-old Alaskan Bush People star wrote in the caption.

Greats news for the Browns! https://t.co/FpKsRGujrr — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) January 17, 2018

Meanwhile, previous reports suggested that Ami Brown and her family have been living in Washington in the past few weeks to film for the upcoming Alaskan Bush People Season 8. Aside from Ami and Billy, Bear, 30; Matthew, 35; Bam Bam, 33; Bird, 22; Rain, 14; Gabe, 27 and Noah, 24 are also reported to return for another installment. However, Discovery Channel has yet to confirm these speculations.

Alaskan Bush People star Ami Brown revealed recently that she was declared cancer-free after a grueling battle… https://t.co/j0xq73LPoN — surgicalcaps.com (@surgicalcaps) January 25, 2018

Ami Brown and her family have not yet released any official statement about the matriarch’s current health state. Hence, devoted supporters of the clan should take all these unverified claims lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for the latest spoilers, news, and updates about Alaskan Bush People!