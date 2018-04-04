Houston Teenager Caught On Video Fighting Off, Chasing Down Would-Be Kidnapper

'I thought he was going to kill me or rape me.'

A Houston teenager fought off, and then followed and chased down, a man who attempted to kidnap her, KRON-TV is reporting. The entire, horrifying event was captured on cell phone video.

The 17-year-old, who has asked not to be identified, says she was walking down the street last Thursday morning, in broad daylight, when a green pickup truck pulled up beside her. Then, she says, the man driving the pickup tried to abduct her. He allegedly grabbed her arm and told her to get into the truck.

“I just thought he was going to kill me or rape me. One of those two. I have no words for what happened.”

Two fortunate things then happened in quick succession. First, the teen was able to fight off her attacker and get away. Second, a passer-by happened to drive by. The woman, later identified by KTRK-TV as “Cecilia,” and her daughter, also a teenager, pulled up in their vehicle just as the 17-year-old was getting away.

“We could see when she was trying to get away from him, forcefully pushing him, and that’s when she turned around and looked at us.”

They invited the 17-year-old into their vehicle and then gave chase. The entire thing was captured on cell phone video, which you can see below. But be warned: this video may be disturbing to some viewers.

The three women chased the alleged assailant for several blocks, even blowing through stop signs in the process. Eventually, the would-be kidnapper lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the brush. Cops arrived and arrested him.

KTRK-TV identified the alleged kidnapper as Daniel Zapata. Police said that he was intoxicated and smelled strongly of alcohol. He was arrested and is currently being held without bond. According to KRON-TV, Zapata has “a long rap sheet,” but no further details were provided.

According to Teen Vogue, teen girls and young women would do well to learn some defensive and precautionary measures to prevent kidnapping. Common-sense measures are first and foremost, such as being aware of your surroundings, staying in well-lit and well-populated areas, and so on.

But in the unlikely event that an assailant actually tries to kidnap you, what should you do? The most important thing, says the magazine, is not to try to win the fight, but simply to get away. Scream as loud as you can. Don’t throw wild punches, but instead take aimed shots at vulnerable spots like the assailant’s eyes and throat. Grind your heels into their feet. Simply put, do whatever you can to get your assailant thinking about his own problems and not you, and use the opportunity to get away.