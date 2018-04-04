Major Update About Carmella’s WWE Future With ‘Money In The Bank,’ According To ‘Wrestling Observer’

The WWE Universe is right to assume that Carmella will be cashing in her briefcase on the grandest stage of them all.

Heading into WrestleMania 34, Carmella may be starting the night as another competitor in the Women’s Battle Royal, but she’s still holding WWE’s golden ticket, which means she’s still a huge threat to walk out of New Orleans with a championship. Over the past few weeks, “The Princess of Staten Island’ has been trying to cash-in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Charlotte Flair to no avail. Some fans believe that is WWE’s way of letting the WWE Universe know what to expect at WrestleMania, but it could be a huge red herring.

Rajah has reported the chances are extremely low that Carmella will use her Money in the Bank briefcase during the SmackDown Women’s Title Match between Charlotte Flair and Asuka. The expectation is WWE officials want to save Asuka’s first loss for Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35, but a lot can happen over the next five days. However, it’s now being reported by the Wrestling Observer that Carmella’s recent cash-ins are designed to swerve the WWE Universe and that there’s something else planned for Ms. Money in the Bank.

Nia Jax is expected to capture the Raw Women’s Championship from Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania. There’s a lot of speculation that WWE officials are planning for Carmella to steal the title from Jax moments after she wins it to ruin her feel-good moment. Obviously, that would be a major swerve since Carmella is a part of “the blue brand,” but the belief is she would move to Raw the same way that Asuka would switch brands after winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Charlotte on the grandest stage of them all.

Carmella could walk into New Orleans as a ‘SmackDown’ Superstar and leave as the ‘Raw’ Women’s Champion. WWE

It would be an incredible night for “The Princess of Staten Island” to not only win her first championship in WWE but to switch brands overnight. Another “Superstar Shakeup” after WrestleMania has been rumored for months now. It wouldn’t be out of the question for Carmella and Asuka to be the first moves of many to freshen up the rosters after the grandest stage of them all. Even with Raw’s current roster, Carmella’s reign with the Women’s Title would have several opponents, including Sasha Banks, Ronda Rousey, and Nia Jax.

Obviously, Carmella vs. Nia Jax will most likely be the main feud with the title after WrestleMania if WWE officials carry out their plan. Aside from the shocking title win for Carmella, the huge moment being ruined for Jax would give her sympathy from the WWE Universe and cement her as a top babyface on Raw. Asuka will also remain undefeated and move to SmackDown Live, so Carmella cashing in Money in the Bank and winning the Raw Women’s Championship might be the best option for the future of the Women’s division.